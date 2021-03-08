Home ISL News ISL 2020-21 Semi-finals 1st Leg, Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Predicted starting XI and formation ISL 2021: Ahead of the playoff first leg match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) season seven, we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations for both sides. Team Sportstar 08 March, 2021 10:47 IST After a 2-2 draw in the first leg, FC Goa and Mumbai City FC will battle it out once again when they clash in the second leg at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. - ISL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 08 March, 2021 10:47 IST Mumbai City FC (MCFC) and FC Goa (FCG) will square off in the second leg of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) semifinals at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim for a place in the final on Monday.Goa is unbeaten in 14 games -- an ISL record -- and was held to a 2-2 draw by Mumbai City in the first leg at the Fatorda Stadium on Friday. READ | ISL 2020-21 semifinal preview: Mumbai vs Goa clash again, battle lines drawn off the pitch Mumbai will have a full squad to pick from after right-back Amey Ranawade completed his one-game suspension.On the other hand, Goa will be without midfielders Princeton Rebello and Brandon Fernandes, and right-back Seriton Fernandes due to injury. Alberto Noguera and Ivan Gonzalez are back from their suspensions.Saviour Gama (FCG), Edu Bedia (FCG), Glan Martins (FCG), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Adam le Fondre (MCFC), Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC) and Mandar Rao Dessai (MCFC) run the risk of picking up another booking and missing the final. Mumbai City FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)Amrinder Singh; Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai; Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes; Adam le Fondre, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh; Bartholomew OgbecheFC Goa predicted XI (4-2-3-1)Dheeraj Singh; Leandra D'Cunha, Adil Khan, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama; Edu Bedia, Glan Martins; Alexander Jesuraj, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz; Igor Angulo.We have got you covered for your fantasy FC Goa-Mumbai City FC XI. Captaincy pick: Igor AnguloCombined FCG-MCFC XIAmrinder Singh (MCFC); Amey Ranawade (MCFC), Adil Khan (FCG), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Saviour Gama (FCG); Raynier Fernandes (MCFC), Glan Martins (FCG), Jorge Ortiz (FCG), Hugo Boumous (MCFC); Bartholomew Ogbeche (MCFC), Igor Angulo (FCG)ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.