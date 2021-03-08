ISL 2020-21 Semi-finals 1st Leg, Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Predicted starting XI and formation

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) and FC Goa (FCG) will square off in the second leg of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) semifinals at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim for a place in the final on Monday.

Goa is unbeaten in 14 games -- an ISL record -- and was held to a 2-2 draw by Mumbai City in the first leg at the Fatorda Stadium on Friday.

Mumbai will have a full squad to pick from after right-back Amey Ranawade completed his one-game suspension.

On the other hand, Goa will be without midfielders Princeton Rebello and Brandon Fernandes, and right-back Seriton Fernandes due to injury. Alberto Noguera and Ivan Gonzalez are back from their suspensions.

Saviour Gama (FCG), Edu Bedia (FCG), Glan Martins (FCG), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Adam le Fondre (MCFC), Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC) and Mandar Rao Dessai (MCFC) run the risk of picking up another booking and missing the final.

Mumbai City FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Amrinder Singh; Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai; Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes; Adam le Fondre, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh; Bartholomew Ogbeche

FC Goa predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Dheeraj Singh; Leandra D'Cunha, Adil Khan, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama; Edu Bedia, Glan Martins; Alexander Jesuraj, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz; Igor Angulo.

We have got you covered for your fantasy FC Goa-Mumbai City FC XI. Captaincy pick: Igor Angulo

Combined FCG-MCFC XI

Amrinder Singh (MCFC); Amey Ranawade (MCFC), Adil Khan (FCG), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Saviour Gama (FCG); Raynier Fernandes (MCFC), Glan Martins (FCG), Jorge Ortiz (FCG), Hugo Boumous (MCFC); Bartholomew Ogbeche (MCFC), Igor Angulo (FCG)