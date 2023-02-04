ISL News

ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan meets a resurgent Bengaluru FC at home

ISL 2022-23: Having beaten Odisha FC in the previous match at the same venue, The Mariners would be hoping to move up into third place by keeping the unbeaten record against The Blues intact.

Amitabha Das Sharma
KOLKATA 04 February, 2023 20:55 IST
Dimitri Petratos of ATK Mohun Bagan in action during match 44 of the Indian Super League 2022 played between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru in India on 3rd December 2022.

Dimitri Petratos of ATK Mohun Bagan in action during match 44 of the Indian Super League 2022 played between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru in India on 3rd December 2022.

ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking to repeat another successful outing at home when it meets a resurgent Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League game at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Sunday.

The journey in the second phase of the tournament has not been very smooth for ATK Bagan as it drew two, lost two, and won two of its last six outings. ATK Bagan is currently in the fourth spot with 27 points from 15 matches.

“This match is very important because we are playing at home. Bengaluru FC’s performance has improved over the last few matches. I know it is important for them to get into the play-offs but we are confident and our target is to get three points”, said the ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando.

After faltering through the greater part of the tournament, Bengaluru FC is gaining momentum towards the end. The Blues, on 22 points from 16, have won their last four outings and will be keen to pick up the fifth win and break into the play-off zone. “We are coming into this game with confidence after winning the last four games. I believe that records are there to be broken, so why not get our first win in Kolkata,” said Bengaluru head coach Simon Grayson.

