ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru aims to continue winning run against Kerala in front of home support

A resurgent Bengaluru FC (BFC) will aim to continue its golden run with a victory over Kerala Blasters in a much anticipated Indian Super League fixture at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Saturday.

Ashwin Achal
10 February, 2023 19:23 IST
The atmosphere at the venue is bound to be electric, given that BFC and Kerala Blasters share a keen rivalry.

The atmosphere at the venue is bound to be electric, given that BFC and Kerala Blasters share a keen rivalry.

BFC started the campaign poorly but has staged a remarkable turnaround with five wins on the trot. With three league games to go, BFC is now back in contention to earn a playoff spot.

“I’m really looking forward to the game, and expect an unbelievable atmosphere at the stadium,” BFC Head Coach Simon Grayson said in a press conference here on Friday.

When the sides met earlier this season at Kochi, Kerala Blasters won 3-2. Grayson is hopeful that his side will make a better start to the match this time around. “We didn’t play well in the first half when we last played them... We need to think about executing the game plans,” Grayson said.

Kerala Blasters - six points ahead of BFC in the table - boasts of quality attackers in Dimitrios Diamantakos and Adrian Luna. Diamantakos (nine goals) is the highest goal-scorer for the team, while Luna has six assists to his name.

BFC will hope that forwards N. Sivasakthi and Roy Krishna can continue their good run. BFC will miss the services of midfielder Suresh Wangjam, who is forced to sit out after picking up his fourth yellow card of the season in the previous game.

