Odisha FC 2-1 Hyderabad FC LIVE updates, ISL 2022-23: Isak brace gives lead to Juggernauts; Live streaming info

Confirmed lineups!! Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Carlos Delgado (C), Shubham Sarangi, Denechandra Meitei, Thoiba Singh, Saul Crespo, Raynier Fernandes, Nandhakumar Sekar, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Diego Mauricio, Pedro Martin. Hyderabad FC: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Odei Onaindia, Nikhil Poojary, Manoj Mohammad, Nim Dorjee, Borja Herrera, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche (C).

Match Preview

Odisha FC takes on the Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League fixture at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday.

Hyderabad FC, which is second in the standings with 36 points from 16 matches, has already qualified for the play-offs. Meanwhile Odisha is seventh in the table with 24 points from 17 matches.

Odisha FC has enjoyed a strong record at the Klinga Stadium but its recent overall form has gone for a toss. The Juggernauts have won just one of its previous nine matches.