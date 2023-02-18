Jamshedpur FC pumped in three goals in space of eight minutes to record a 3-2 win and leave Hyderabad FC shell-shocked in an ISL match at the GMC Balayogi Athletics Stadium in Gachibowli on Saturday.

Bartholomew Ogbeche gave Hyderabad the lead as early as in the 12th minute but Jamshedpur turned the tables around with an attacking display. It even had a better defensive unit compared to the home side.

Although spectators turned up in large numbers to watch HFC play its last league game ahead of the playoffs, at one point, it seemed the voices of the home fans had died out with Ritwik Das, Jay Thomas and Daniel Chukwu scoring for the visitor in the first half.

Goalkeeper Lalbiakhula Jongte, playing his first match of the season was under the pump straightaway, the opposition strikers constantly challenging his skills.

Having taken the lead, Hyderabad went on the attack but a weak midfield and poor defence saw Ritwik Das equalise in the 22nd minute. Three minutes later, Ogbeche’s handball granted Jamshedpur a penalty as Jay Thomas slotted the ball into the bottom left corner to give the visitor a 2-1 lead.

Hyderabad is known for its robust defence but on Saturday evening, Jamshedpur found a way to break through a porous line as minutes later, Chukwu chipped the ball over Jongte to put Jamshedpur firmly in the driver’s seat.

An additional time of five minutes was added to the first half as Hyderabad tried to score a goal and reduce the deficit. Although the strikers made their presence felt near the Jamshedpur goalpost, they failed to find the back of the net.

The second half saw Hyderabad increase the tempo in search of goals and so did Jamshedpur. However, Eli Sabia made a rough tackle and was handed a red card. Jamshedpur was down to 10 men.

Manolo Marquez ringed in substitutions, Hyderabad earned a penalty but Joao Victor’s shot was brilliantly saved by debutant Vishal Yadav.

Hyderabad pressed on and finally, skipper Ogbeche pulled one back much to the delight of the fans.

A further additional time of nine minutes was added on but the yellow outfit failed to find an equaliser and suffered its fourth loss of the season, a wake-up call ahead of the knockouts.