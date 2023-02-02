ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC enters top six after playing out draw against Chennaiyin FC

Two quick equalisers – one in each half – by Chennaiyin FC held Odisha to a 2-2 draw in the Indian Super League match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Thursday.

The Marina Machans started as the more offensive side, forcing Amrinder Singh to make two early saves, including a brilliant reflex save off a Vincy Barretto header in the 19th minute.

Odisha rubbed salt on that missed opportunity five minutes later, when it attacked against the run of play to find the breakthrough.

Sahil Panwar won the ball in midfield and passed it to Isak Vanlalruatfela, who marched up the pitch and threaded a pass for Diego Mauricio, who slotted it home.

The visitors were hardly done celebrating when Chennaiyin FC equalised within a minute. Its captain Anirudh Thapa, running into the box unmarked, headed Aakash Sangwan’s cross, from the left flank, into the net.

Josep Gomabu’s side almost scored again three minutes later, but it was ruled offside by the referee Pratik Mondal, who made a string of controversial decisions in the match.

Nandha Kumar’s left-footed strike – was struck into the net after it ricochet off the post by Isak, but the referee saw the latter in an offside position. However, in the replay, Isak was seen well within the line.

Odisha’s second goal and Isak’s first, however, arrived soon. Three minutes after the restart, Nandha set up Isak, who finally scored. This time, too, the lead was short-lived.

In the 57th minute, Ninthoinganba Meetei made a run along the left, but his cross for Petar Sliskovic was received by Abdenasser Al Khayati, and the Dutchman’s strike hit the inside of the post to get in.

The draw took Odisha into the top six and gave it its first away point since its 4-2 win over East Bengal in November, last year. Chennaiyin, on the other hand, remained eighth, playing out its third consecutive draw at home.