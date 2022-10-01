ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan signs Colaco, Manvir in new five-year deal

Indian Super League (ISL) team ATK Mohun Bagan extended the contracts of Liston Colaco, Deepak Tangri and Manvir Singh on Saturday.

Colaco – India’s highest goal-scorer in the previous season of ISL, who also scored four goals in the AFC Cup – signed a new five-year deal. Manvir was also tied down to the same tenure by the club.

“Our only aim is to start the new ISL season with a win and go on to win the trophy,” Manvir said.

Deepak signed a four-year deal with the Mariners.

“At a club with such heritage, the infrastructure and environment are really good. That’s the reason I decided to stay here for five more years,” Colaco said, after signing the contract.

“Last year, despite playing very well, we narrowly missed the ISL trophy. This time I want to win the trophy. Our team has gotten stronger this season, better players have come in and the preparation has been better. Like me, every one of the team wants to give their 100 per cent,” he added.

ATK Mohun Bagan players were given three days off on the occasion of Durga Puja after three weeks of gearing up for the season.

Training will resume on October 4 as the Mariners get ready for their first ISL 2022-23 match against Chennaiyin FC on October 10 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.