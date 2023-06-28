ISL: FC Goa signs Raynier Fernandes

Indian Super League club FC Goa has signed midfielder Raynier Fernandes on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old, who recently helped Odisha get its first taste of silverware with the Super Cup win, was also a key figure of the Mumbai City team that won the ISL and the League Winners Shield double in 2021.

This is FC Goa’s fifth signing of the window as the Indian international joins fellow national team stars Rowllin Borges, Sandesh Jhingan, Udanta Singh and Boris Singh.

“I like to express myself on the field. And FC Goa – their philosophy – gives me the best opportunity to do that. I have been fortunate to be part of some great teams in my career, but I feel there is another level to my game. I believe the Club’s plans for success coincide with mine and thus, the project really appeals to me,” stated Raynier following the completion of formalities.