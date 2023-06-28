MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL: FC Goa signs Raynier Fernandes

This is FC Goa’s fifth signing of the window as the Indian international joins fellow national team stars Rowllin Borges, Sandesh Jhingan, Udanta Singh and Boris Singh.

Published : Jun 28, 2023 18:45 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

Indian Super League club FC Goa has signed midfielder Raynier Fernandes on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old, who recently helped Odisha get its first taste of silverware with the Super Cup win, was also a key figure of the Mumbai City team that won the ISL and the League Winners Shield double in 2021.

READ MORE | PSG’s Rico conscious, communicating after horse accident

This is FC Goa’s fifth signing of the window as the Indian international joins fellow national team stars Rowllin Borges, Sandesh Jhingan, Udanta Singh and Boris Singh.

“I like to express myself on the field. And FC Goa – their philosophy – gives me the best opportunity to do that. I have been fortunate to be part of some great teams in my career, but I feel there is another level to my game. I believe the Club’s plans for success coincide with mine and thus, the project really appeals to me,” stated Raynier following the completion of formalities. 

Related Topics

ISL /

Indian Super League /

FC Goa /

Raynier Fernandes

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL: FC Goa signs Raynier Fernandes
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, June 28
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs Australia, Ashes 2023 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Match restarts after rain break; AUS 79/1 in 26 overs
    Team Sportstar
  4. PSG’s Rico conscious, communicating after horse accident
    AFP
  5. ‘Was supposed to fix teeth, now I break them’: India’s MMA star Angad Bisht vows to keep fighting
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on ISL News

  1. ISL: FC Goa signs Raynier Fernandes
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL: Bengaluru FC signs Slavko Damjanovic
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL: A-League winning forward Cummings signs 3-year contract with Mohun Bagan
    PTI
  4. Mohun Bagan signs Albanian forward Sadiku
    PTI
  5. Boris Singh to play for FC Goa
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL: FC Goa signs Raynier Fernandes
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, June 28
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs Australia, Ashes 2023 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Match restarts after rain break; AUS 79/1 in 26 overs
    Team Sportstar
  4. PSG’s Rico conscious, communicating after horse accident
    AFP
  5. ‘Was supposed to fix teeth, now I break them’: India’s MMA star Angad Bisht vows to keep fighting
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment