PSG’s Rico conscious, communicating after horse accident

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico is conscious and communicating again after coming out of a coma, hospital sources confirmed on Wednesday.

Published : Jun 28, 2023 18:30 IST , Barcelona - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Paris St Germain’s Sergio Rico.
FILE PHOTO: Paris St Germain's Sergio Rico. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Paris St Germain’s Sergio Rico. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico is conscious and communicating again after coming out of a coma, hospital sources confirmed to AFP on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old was admitted to the Virgen del Rocio hospital in Seville on May 28 after an accident involving a horse at a local festival.

READ | Bayern Munich lets sponsorship deal with Qatar Airways lapse

Rico suffered a traumatic brain injury and was left in a coma, but his wife Alba Silva said Monday he was able to recognise his family and say their names.

Last week Silva told local media Rico had emerged from his coma and that she could “see the light”.

The goalkeeper won the Europa League twice with his hometown club Sevilla and joined Paris Saint-Germain permanently in 2020 after a loan spell there.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
