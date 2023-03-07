ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC matches Mumbai City’s record of 10 successive wins in same season

Bengaluru FC clinched its 10th successive win in its ISL 2022-23 campaign after a 1-0 victory against Mumbai City FC in the first-leg of the Indian Super League semifinal at the Mumbai Football Arena, on Tuesday.

By doing so, it has matched Mumbai City’s record of ten successive wins in the same season.

BFC’s Sunil Chhetri scored in the 78th minute of the semifinal clash to guide his team to a well-fought win.

Bengaluru’s last defeat came in a 2-1 loss against East Bengal, courtesy of a brilliant freekick by Cleiton Silva late in the match.

Mumbai City won the League Winner’s Shield after finishing top of the table with 46 points. It won 14, drew two and lost two in the league stages. Bengaluru FC recovered well after its poor start and finished fourth with 34 points from 20 matches. It won 11, drew 1 and lost eight.