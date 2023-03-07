ISL News

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC matches Mumbai City’s record of 10 successive wins in same season

Bengaluru FC matched Mumbai City FC’s ISL record of ten successive wins after the Blues clinched a 1-0 victory against the Islanders in the first-leg of their semifinal clash.

Team Sportstar
07 March, 2023 21:48 IST
07 March, 2023 21:48 IST
Sunil Chhetri of Bengaluru FC celebrates after scoring against Mumbai City FC.

Sunil Chhetri of Bengaluru FC celebrates after scoring against Mumbai City FC. | Photo Credit: Vipin Pawar /Focus Sports/ ISL

Bengaluru FC matched Mumbai City FC’s ISL record of ten successive wins after the Blues clinched a 1-0 victory against the Islanders in the first-leg of their semifinal clash.

Bengaluru FC clinched its 10th successive win in its ISL 2022-23 campaign after a 1-0 victory against Mumbai City FC in the first-leg of the Indian Super League semifinal at the Mumbai Football Arena, on Tuesday.

By doing so, it has matched Mumbai City’s record of ten successive wins in the same season.

BFC’s Sunil Chhetri scored in the 78th minute of the semifinal clash to guide his team to a well-fought win.

Bengaluru’s last defeat came in a 2-1 loss against East Bengal, courtesy of a brilliant freekick by Cleiton Silva late in the match.

Mumbai City won the League Winner’s Shield after finishing top of the table with 46 points. It won 14, drew two and lost two in the league stages. Bengaluru FC recovered well after its poor start and finished fourth with 34 points from 20 matches. It won 11, drew 1 and lost eight.

Read more stories on ISL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Roy Krishna leaves ATK Mohun Bagan - a look back at his time in the ISL

Ivan Vukomanovic - Helping creative flair bring results for Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters stuns Mumbai City, give MCFC a taste of their medicine

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us