ISL 2020-21 Preview: Jamshedpur, Odisha aim for first win of the season

With defeats in their opening fixtures and injury concerns to boot, both Jamshedpur FC and Odisha are wary of further slip-ups to the start of their Indian Super League (ISL) campaigns. The two sides, which are aiming for a first top-four place, face-off at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Sunday.

In the 1-2 defeat to Chennaiyin FC on Tuesday, Jamshedpur lost skipper and centre-back Peter Hartley and his replacement, Narendar Gahlot, to injuries. Head coach Owen Coyle confirmed that striker David Grande, midfielder Amarjit Kiyam and defender Joyner Lourenco are still some way off from regaining full fitness.

In the 0-1 loss to Hyderabad FC, Odisha boss Stuart Baxter had to do without winger Jerry Mawihmingthanga and midfielder Vinit Rai, who were key performers last season. Odisha is again expected to go into the game with only four foreigners, as there isn’t enough clarity on the availability of both midfielder Cole Alexander, who was undergoing quarantine, and defender Jacob Tratt.

Baxter indicated that the team will move from the 4-2-3-1 to a 4-3-3 shape used during pre-season. “Our possession is a long way from where we want it to be. Tactically the balance was wrong. We ended up being separated in the midfield and attack. We didn’t get enough support up to the front players. On the ball, we weren’t brave in taking responsibilities.

“We have changed the shape in training [after HFC game] and I have asked the players to be more relaxed on the ball,” said Baxter.

Jamshedpur suffered an early set back against Chennaiyin after conceding just 52 seconds into the game. It fought back through Nerijus Valskis’ goal to keep itself interested in the game but ultimately couldn’t get the point. “We will, of course, look to start the game better, try and win the game to get those valuable three points. Early on in the season, just one win can take you four or five places up in the league and serve as a good morale booster. So, we can’t wait for the game to come about," said Coyle.

Match details

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco

