ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Talking Points

Three goals were scored in a pulsating first half as Chennaiyin FC emerged 2-1 winner in the match five of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 against Jamshedpur FC on Tuesday.

Anirudh Thapa scored in the first minute of the match while Esmael Goncalves added a second from the penalty spot in the 26th minute to double Chennaiyin's lead. Jamshedpur pulled one back in the 37th minute when Nerijus Valskis rose high above the defence to score with a header against his former side.

The win took Chennaiyin to the top of the table while Jamshedpur FC slipped to the bottom of the table. Here are the talking points of a match that had a stunning opening half and a tepid second half.

Thapa and Goncalves power Chennaiyin's charge

Esmael Goncalves celebrates after scoring Chennaiyin FC's second goal from penalty. - sportzpics

Any doubts over Chennaiyin's attacking strength without Nerijus Valskis were dispelled in the first minute of the game. In a fluid passing move, captain Rafael Crivellaro freed up winger Esmael Goncalves on the right, who fizzed a low cross into the box. Striker Jakub Sylvestr played a clever dummy, allowing Anirudh Thapa to sneak into the box and smash the ball into the back of the net.

Goncalves, in particular, was impressive in a frantic opening half with his runs down the flank where he gave Sandip Mandi a tough time with his pace and physicality. Following Isaac Vanmalsawma's push on Lallianzuala Chhangte inside the box, the forward stepped up for the spot kick and placed a neatly into the right bottom corner.

Sublime Crivellaro, erring Chhangte

Chennaiyin FC captain Rafael Crivellaro was brilliant with his passing against Jamshedpur FC. - sportzpics

Rafael Crivellaro, one of the star performers for Chennaiyin FC last season, was in supreme touch in the match against Jamshedpur with his vision and dribbling causing all sorts of problems for the opposition. The Chennaiyin skipper was key to the Thapa's goal in the first minute as he spotted Goncalves making the run down the flank. His influence on the game dimmed a bit in the second half but it was a strong performance which should give Chennaiyin confidence for the next match.

Chhangte, on the other hand, had the second most number of shots in the match, but was sloppy with his decision making. The youngster was adept in eluding opposition defenders with his pace and trickery, but was always caught in two minds whenever he found an opening.

Valskis in need of assistance

Nerijus Valskis was often left to fend for himself due to Jamshedpur's defensive lapses. - sportzpics

Golden Boot holder Nerijus Valskis took a bit time, but managed to get on the scoresheet in the 37th minute with a poacher's finish when he outjumped entire Chennaiyin defence to score his first goal of the season. It seems he has found great understanding with Jackinchand Singh as the Jamshedpur looked threatening whenever the pair got going. However, the huge gaps left by Jamshedpur's midfield allowed Chennaiyin to cut out the supply line for Valskis as he was left isolated upfront.