ISL 2020-21, JFC vs NEUFC Live Football Score: Jamshedpur takes on NorthEast United

The seventh edition of the Indian Super League got underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa on November 20.

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following the inclusion of SC East Bengal, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.

ISL 2020: Points Table

MATCH PREVIEW:

Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United have been sailing through rough waters in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League. On Sunday in Vasco, both the clubs will be looking to start afresh.

After the Highlanders drew 1-1 with Bengaluru FC — its seventh game without a win — the club announced the departure of head coach Gerard Nus and the appointment of Khalid Jamil as interim head coach.

On the other hand, FC Goa handed Jamshedpur its third loss (3-0) in four games last week. But the only silver lining is their statistical record against NorthEast — unbeaten in seven matches so far. Earlier this season, Jamshedpur had beaten the Highlanders 1-0.

Jamshedpur is dependent on Nerijus Valskis, who scored eight of the club’s 12 goals in this season. The remaining four are shared by Stephen Eze (3) and Aniket Jadhav (1).

Jamshedpur has conceded 10 out of 15 goals in the second half and it will be keen on improving in that period.

Alexandre Lima will not be available for the match after the red card against the Gaurs.

The Highlanders are a quality side but they have remained largely inconsistent. They had enjoyed a six-game unbeaten run at the start of the season before the downward spiral.

Idrissa Sylla, who missed the last match, is likely to return. Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah has been ruled out of the season. Deshorn Brown, who played the first half of ISL 2020-21 with Bengaluru FC, is his replacement.