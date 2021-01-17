ISL 2020-21, FCG vs ATKMB Live Football Score: No Igor Angulo in FC Goa XI vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the ISL 2020-21 game between FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan in Goa on Sunday.

7.24 pm: Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan make their way out to the middle. ATKMB will lineup in its black away kits.

Jorge Ortiz scored twice in the win over Jamshedpur FC while playing as the No. 9. - ISL/Sportzpics

7 pm: Three changes for ATKMB. Manvir, Martins, Javi Hernandez - OUT. Prabir, SK Sahil, McHugh - IN

6.50 pm: FC Goa names an unchanged XI from the win over Jamshedpur FC. That means no Igor Angulo for the second straight game. Juan Ferrando did say that the striker had an illness two days before the JFC tie which reduced him to only a cameo appearance from the bench. Has Ferrando opted for Jorge Ortiz's direct running and speed against ATKMB's stubborn defence?

6.30 pm: The team news is in

FC Goa XI (4-2-3-1)

Naveen Kumar; Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama; Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia; Alexander Jesuraj, Alberto Noguera, Brandon Fernandes; Jorge Mendoza Ortiz

ATK Mohun Bagan XI (3-5-2)

Arindam Bhattacharja; Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan; Prabir Das, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, SK Sahil, Subhasish Bose; David Williams, Roy Krishna

6 pm: Here's how the two teams could line-up:

FC Goa predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Naveen Kumar; Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama; Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia; Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Mendoza; Igor Angulo

ATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI (3-5-2)

Arindam Bhattacharja; Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan; Prabir Das, Carl McHugh, Javi Hernandez, Jayesh Rane, Subhasish Bose; David Williams, Roy Krishna

5.45 pm: From Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan's dominance to Carles Cuadrat's sacking at Bengaluru FC, our reporters Aashin Prasad and Shyam Vasudevan talk all things ISL in our latest episode of the Full Time Show.

ISL 2020: Points Table

MATCH PREVIEW:

There will be a lot riding on the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan to be held at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.



In the last four matches (one draw and three wins), Goa has been steadily getting into its groove, with its slick passes and strong show in the midfield and frontline. If not for the wonderful solo goal by Bright Enobakhare, Goa would have finished with a win and not a draw against SC East Bengal. Juan Ferrando's men (currently with 18 points) have the opportunity to jump to second spot, which is now occupied by ATKMB (20).



Placed one position above Goa, Antonio Lopez Habas' side possesses the best defence in the league and a lethal striker in Roy Krishna.



"Tomorrow [Sunday] is a nice game because it is an opportunity to get three points and an opportunity to improve as a team. As everybody knows, our target is to play in the playoffs,” said FC Goa head coach Ferrando, whose chief worry would be the number of goals his team has conceded off set pieces (8).



Habas knows Goa would be a hard nut to crack given the form that it is in. “I know that Goa has good players, we also have good players. Now we are ready to fight it out in the 90 minutes in the next match," he added.