ISL 2020-21, Kolkata derby: East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

Kolkata giant SC East Bengal (EB) will make its Indian Super League debut against arch-rival Mohun Bagan (now ATK Mohun Bagan) in match nine of the 2020-21 season in the unfamiliar surroundings of Tilak Maidan in Goa on November 27, Friday.

One of the oldest rivalries in world football, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan have locked horns for close to a century now, as fans eagerly wait for the first Kolkata derby in the current Indian top division.

Both the clubs, which are over 100 years old, have clashed across 31 different competitions, including 18 exhibition games. East Bengal has won three National Football League/ I-League titles, 8 Federation Cup titles, 16 Durand Cup titles and 29 IFA Shield trophies. Mohun Bagan has been the champion of the National Football League five times, including the last season’s I-League title, 14 Federation Cup titles, 16 Durand Cup titles and 22 IFA Shield trophies.

Overall Head-to-head (Total competitive matches: 353 | Wins: EB - 127, MB - 111 | Draws - 115)

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have played each other 160 times in the Calcutta Football League off which EB has won 53 matches while the Mariners have won 47 and 60 matches ended in a draw. The clubs faced off in 45 matches in the NFL/I-League. The Red and Gold brigade is slightly ahead with 17 of those matches, while Bagan has won 15 and 13 matches ended in a draw.

Friday's match will be the first derby between now merged ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal.

In this special Full Time Show podcast, we take a look at the history and memorable matches of the Kolkata derby and what the inclusion of ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal means to the Indian Super League (ISL).





First meeting:

The origins of the historic rivalry between the Kolkata giants dates back to 8 August, 1921 when they faced off in the Cooch Bihar Cup semi final which ended in a 0-0 draw. In the replay, Mohun Bagan rode on goals by Rabi Ganguly, Paltu Dasgupta and Abhilash Ghosh to emerge 3-0 winner. The first-ever league meeting between the sides took place on 28 May, 1925, in the Calcutta Football League. The Red and Golds won the fixture by a margin of 1-0, courtesy of a Nepal Chakraborty’s solitary strike.

Head-to-head form (Last 5 meetings)

MB 2-1 EB (I-League)

MB 0-0 EB (Calcutta Football League)

MB 0-2 EB (I-League)

EB 2-2 MB (Calcutta Football League)

EB 3-2 MB (I-League)

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored

East Bengal: 320

Mohun Bagan : 313

Top goal scorers:

Bhaichung Bhutia (EB/MB) 19

Jose Barreto (EB) 17

Chima Okorie (EB/MB) 16

Mohammed Habib (EB) 10

Sisir Ghosh (EB/MB) 10