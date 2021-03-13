ISL News

ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

MCFC vs ATKMB, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC.

13 March, 2021 10:29 IST
13 March, 2021 10:29 IST

Mumbai City FC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the Final of the 2020–21 Indian Super League at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

Overall ISL head-to-head: (Played: 2, Wins: MCFC: 2, ATKMB: 0, Draws: 0)

Mumbai City FC won both the matches against ATK Mohun Bagan this season.

Last meeting: (MCFC 2 -0 ATKMB)

In their last meeting on February 28, 2021, the Islanders snatched three points with goals from Mourtada Fall and Bartholomew Ogbeche and finished on top of the league table over ATK Mohun Bagan.

FORM GUIDE

MCFC (WDWWL): The Islanders head into the fixture after a nerve-wracking penalty shoot-out win over FC Goa to head into the final.

ATKMB (WDLDW): ATK Mohun Bagan moves into the fixture after a 2-1 win to finish 3-2 on aggregate against NorthEast United FC in the semifinals.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored (this season)

Mumbai City FC: 37

ATK Mohun Bagan: 31

Top Scorers (2020–21)

MCFC

11 - Adam le Fondre

8 - Bartholomew Ogbeche

5 - Bipin Singh

ATKMB

14 - Roy Krishna

5 - Manvir Singh

4 - David Williams

Top-rated player- MCFC

Hugo Boumous -7.89

Matches15
Minutes Played1338
Goals/Assists3/7
Passing Accuracy70.72
Interceptions8
Average Passes/Game55.8

 

Top-rated player - ATKMB

Roy Krishna - 7.8

Matches22
Minutes Played1972
Goals/Assists14/7
Passing Accuracy49.05
Interceptions9
Average Passes/Game21.59

 

Clean Sheets

Mumbai City FC -  10

ATK Mohun Bagan - 10

