ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

Mumbai City FC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the Final of the 2020–21 Indian Super League at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.Overall ISL head-to-head: (Played: 2, Wins: MCFC: 2, ATKMB: 0, Draws: 0)Mumbai City FC won both the matches against ATK Mohun Bagan this season.Last meeting: (MCFC 2 -0 ATKMB)In their last meeting on February 28, 2021, the Islanders snatched three points with goals from Mourtada Fall and Bartholomew Ogbeche and finished on top of the league table over ATK Mohun Bagan.FORM GUIDEMCFC (WDWWL): The Islanders head into the fixture after a nerve-wracking penalty shoot-out win over FC Goa to head into the final. ATKMB (WDLDW): ATK Mohun Bagan moves into the fixture after a 2-1 win to finish 3-2 on aggregate against NorthEast United FC in the semifinals. STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored (this season)Mumbai City FC: 37ATK Mohun Bagan: 31Top Scorers (2020–21)MCFC11 - Adam le Fondre8 - Bartholomew Ogbeche5 - Bipin SinghATKMB14 - Roy Krishna5 - Manvir Singh4 - David WilliamsTop-rated player- MCFCHugo Boumous -7.89Matches15Minutes Played1338Goals/Assists3/7Passing Accuracy70.72Interceptions8Average Passes/Game55.8 Top-rated player - ATKMBRoy Krishna - 7.8Matches22Minutes Played1972Goals/Assists14/7Passing Accuracy49.05Interceptions9Average Passes/Game21.59 Clean SheetsMumbai City FC - 10ATK Mohun Bagan - 10