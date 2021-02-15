ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will take on Bengaluru FC (BFC) in match 95 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium in Goa on Monday.

Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 7 | Wins - MCFC: 4, BFC: 2; Draws: 1)

Mumbai has dominated the fixture with four wins.

Last meeting (BFC 1-3 MCFC)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on January 5, 2021 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. In a game thoroughly dominated by the Islanders, it opened the scoring in the 9th minute through Mourtada Fall. Mumbai doubled the lead in quick time through Bipin Singh and went into half-time two goals ahead. Bengaluru had a consolation goal through Sunil Chhetri’s penalty late in the game but Mumbai assure its win with another goal from Bartholomew Ogbeche to seal the game 3-1.

Current Position in Table:

MCFC: MCFC is second on the table with 34 points from 16 games. It has 10 wins and four draws and two losses to its tally.

BFC: Bengaluru is seventh on the table with 19 points from 17 games. It has four wins, seven losses and six draws in its campaign.

Form Guide:

MCFC (DWLDW) - Mumbai’s incredible run has hit a brief roadblock with two draws and a loss in its last five matches. It heads into the fixture after a 3-3 draw to FC Goa.

BFC (LDWDD) - Bengaluru’s woes continue with just win in its last four games. It moves into the game after a 0-2 loss to ATK Mohun Bagan.



STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored (this season):

Mumbai City FC: 25

Bengaluru FC: 19

Top scorers 2020/21

MCFC:

9 - Adam le Fondre

5 - Bartholome Ogbeche

2- Hugo Boumous

BFC:

5 - Cleiton Silva

5 - Sunil Chhetri

2 - Juan Fernandez

Top-rated player- MCFC

Hugo Boumous - 7.83

Matches 13 Minutes Played 1128 Goals/Assists 2/7 Passing Accuracy 72.59 Interceptions 8 Average Passes/Game 56.69

Top-rated player- BFC:

Cleiton Silva - 7.46

Matches 16 Minutes Played 1388 Goals/Assists 5/3 Passing Accuracy 61.66 Interceptions 13 Average Passes/Game 31.63

Clean sheets 2020/21:

MCFC: 8

BFC: 4