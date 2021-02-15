ISL News ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for MCFC vs BFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC. Team Sportstar 15 February, 2021 12:27 IST Team Sportstar 15 February, 2021 12:27 IST Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will take on Bengaluru FC (BFC) in match 95 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium in Goa on Monday.Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 7 | Wins - MCFC: 4, BFC: 2; Draws: 1)Mumbai has dominated the fixture with four wins.Last meeting (BFC 1-3 MCFC)The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on January 5, 2021 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. In a game thoroughly dominated by the Islanders, it opened the scoring in the 9th minute through Mourtada Fall. Mumbai doubled the lead in quick time through Bipin Singh and went into half-time two goals ahead. Bengaluru had a consolation goal through Sunil Chhetri’s penalty late in the game but Mumbai assure its win with another goal from Bartholomew Ogbeche to seal the game 3-1.Current Position in Table:MCFC: MCFC is second on the table with 34 points from 16 games. It has 10 wins and four draws and two losses to its tally.BFC: Bengaluru is seventh on the table with 19 points from 17 games. It has four wins, seven losses and six draws in its campaign.Form Guide:MCFC (DWLDW) - Mumbai’s incredible run has hit a brief roadblock with two draws and a loss in its last five matches. It heads into the fixture after a 3-3 draw to FC Goa.BFC (LDWDD) - Bengaluru’s woes continue with just win in its last four games. It moves into the game after a 0-2 loss to ATK Mohun Bagan. The latest episode of 'The Full Time Show' features the Robbie Fowler interview with our reporters Shyam Vasudevan and Amitabha Das Sharma. We also take a deep dive into his controversy-courting maiden ISL coaching sojourn and his season with SC East Bengal. STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored (this season):Mumbai City FC: 25Bengaluru FC: 19Top scorers 2020/21MCFC:9 - Adam le Fondre5 - Bartholome Ogbeche2- Hugo BoumousBFC:5 - Cleiton Silva5 - Sunil Chhetri2 - Juan FernandezTop-rated player- MCFCHugo Boumous - 7.83Matches13Minutes Played1128Goals/Assists2/7Passing Accuracy72.59Interceptions8Average Passes/Game56.69 Top-rated player- BFC:Cleiton Silva - 7.46Matches16Minutes Played1388Goals/Assists5/3Passing Accuracy61.66Interceptions13Average Passes/Game31.63 Clean sheets 2020/21:MCFC: 8BFC: 4 ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennayin FC vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur vs SC East Bengal - Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC - Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for