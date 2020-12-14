ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will take on Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in match 28 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium in Bambolin on December 14, Monday.

Overall Head-to-head form (Total: 6 | Wins - MCFC: 2 - JFC: 3| Draws: 1)

MCFC and JFC faced off six times during the league stage in the 2019-20 season with JFC's three wins giving it an edge over MCFC. Mumbai has won the fixture twice while there has only been a solitary draw.

First meeting:

The first-ever contest between the two sides took place on January 5, 2018, at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. The teams played out an exciting 2-2 draw. Mumbai City opened the scoring in the 24th minute through Thiago dos Santos. The host bounced back with two late first-half goals by Izu Azuka, heading into the break 2-1. Mumbai, eventually, equalised through dos Santos, who netted the ball in the 71st minute.

Recent Head-to-Head form (Last 5 games)

MCFC VS JFC: 2-1

JFC VS MCFC: 1-2

JFC VS MCFC: 1-0

MCFC VS JFC: 0-2

MCFC VS JFC: 1-2

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored:

Mumbai City FC: 7

Jamshedpur FC: 9

Top goal scorers:

2 goals- Izu Azuka (JFC), Thiago dos Santos (MCF)

Top scorers for each team last season:

Mumbai City FC: Amine Chermiti (6)

Jamshedpur FC: Sergio Castel (7)

Clean sheets

Mumbai City FC: 0

Jamshedpur FC: 2