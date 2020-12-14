ISL News ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for JFC vs MCFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC. Team Sportstar 14 December, 2020 10:46 IST Team Sportstar 14 December, 2020 10:46 IST Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will take on Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in match 28 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium in Bambolin on December 14, Monday. ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news, formation Overall Head-to-head form (Total: 6 | Wins - MCFC: 2 - JFC: 3| Draws: 1)MCFC and JFC faced off six times during the league stage in the 2019-20 season with JFC's three wins giving it an edge over MCFC. Mumbai has won the fixture twice while there has only been a solitary draw.First meeting:The first-ever contest between the two sides took place on January 5, 2018, at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. The teams played out an exciting 2-2 draw. Mumbai City opened the scoring in the 24th minute through Thiago dos Santos. The host bounced back with two late first-half goals by Izu Azuka, heading into the break 2-1. Mumbai, eventually, equalised through dos Santos, who netted the ball in the 71st minute. ISL 2020-21, BFC vs KBFC talking points: Defensive errors haunt Blasters, Blues sizzle in attack Recent Head-to-Head form (Last 5 games)MCFC VS JFC: 2-1JFC VS MCFC: 1-2JFC VS MCFC: 1-0MCFC VS JFC: 0-2MCFC VS JFC: 1-2STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored:Mumbai City FC: 7Jamshedpur FC: 9 ISL 2020-21, NEUFC vs CFC talking points: Chennaiyin's lack of creative spark, Sylla's misses Top goal scorers:2 goals- Izu Azuka (JFC), Thiago dos Santos (MCF)Top scorers for each team last season:Mumbai City FC: Amine Chermiti (6)Jamshedpur FC: Sergio Castel (7)Clean sheetsMumbai City FC: 0Jamshedpur FC: 2 ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head record, match stats updates ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC - head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC - head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Preview ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, form guide, preview ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for