ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal - Talking Points

Mumbai City FC moved to the top of 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) standings with a 3-0 victory over SC East Bengal at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, on Tuesday.

Here are a few important talking points from match 13 of the latest edition of ISL.

1) LE FONDRE CONTINUES SCORING FORM

MCFC's English striker Adam Le Fondre became the joint highest goal scorer of ISL 2020-21 with his double against East Bengal. He now has three goals in the tournament, which includes two penalties.

It is not easy to compete for a spot in the playing XI with Bartholomew Ogbeche but Le Fondre has more or less established his place as centre forward in the line-up because of his current scoring form.

2) BOUMOUS FINALLY FINDS HIS FEET

French playmaker Hugo Boumous was last edition's player of the tournament for his 21 goal contributions at FC Goa. He moved to Mumbai ahead of the ongoing season and joined manager Sergio Lobera, who is known for his attacking style of play.

However, Boumous was unable to rediscover his form during his side's opening two games. The creative midfielder finally found his feet as he was involved in all three goals of the Islanders against SCEB and became the leading assist-maker in the league's short history.

3) FOX INJURY A HUGE SETBACK FOR SCEB

One of East Bengal's best players from the Kolkata derby -- captain Daniel Fox -- was injured very early into the outing against Mumbai, thereby putting his team on the back foot straightaway. The centre-back's absence was clearly felt as his outfit conceded three goals on the night.

Head coach Robbie Fowler would be hoping that his skipper's injury is nothing serious because the Red and Gold brigade is yet to open their account this season, with two losses from two matches. The team hasn't scored a single goal and has conceded five so far this term.