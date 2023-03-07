Follow for all LIVE updates from the Indian Super League semifinal clash between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC.

63’

Krishna down the left and he finds Chhetri inside the box, who lobs it into the path of Javi, who could have taken a shot first time. Instead he attempts to head it down and that chance fades away as the eventual shot was from an easy angle for Lachenpa.

60’

Diaz is the next Mumbai player to get a yellow card. Chhetri’s arrival marks a change in approach from Bengaluru. Greater control over the game now for the away side.

57’

Sunil Chhetri is preparing to come on as Grayson looks to shake things up. Bipin chases a long ball near the corner flag but is beaten to it by Bruno.

53’

Apuia is pushing further forward and it has compounded the pressure on BFC defence. A clever passage of passing finally results in Chhangte shooting from the edge of the box. But again, Mumbai attackers can’t hit the target.

50’

Mumbai passing the ball around with ease. BFC has switched off in the midfield and the home side is punishing them for it.

SECOND HALF BEGINS

Mumbai continues on from where it stopped off. Apuia with the first shot of the second half, but it is a feeble one.

HALF TIME

And it is half-time in the first leg of the semifinal between Mumbai City and Bengaluru. The home side has dominated the proceedings, but the scoreline remains 0-0. More action to follow in the second half.

45’

Roshan forces a save out of Lachenpa. The first real shot from Bengaluru this game. Jahouh gets the first yellow card of the game and is soon followed by Apuia into the game.

43’

Mumbai in control. Bengaluru is struggling to get a foot in this game. MCFC midfield is not giving their opposite numbers any sort of space to progress the ball forward.

40’

Bipin gets the ball at the edge of the box and he waits for the run of Vignesh, which opens up space for him on his right foot. His shot had the right bend, but not the right height. Stewart releases Diaz and Gurpreet had to rush off his lines to prevent the opener there.

36’

Javi Hernandez is down after a badly timed tackle from Vignesh. He appeals unsuccessfully for a yellow card. A short break in play.

33’

Vignesh swings a cross in from the left and Roshan was forced to head it back for a corner. Jahouh steps up for the set-piece. But Mumbai can’t force a shot out of it. Bengaluru showing its defensive solidity.

30’

Bengaluru forced to commit more men behind as Mumbai continues to pile on the pressure. Stewart gets the ball inside the box, but he is quickly crowded out.

26’

The home fans have lifted their game as they look to spur their side on. Mumbai wins a freekick. Roy Krishna dives forward to head it away.

23’

Mumbai has controlled this game admirably. The passing has been fluid. The only thing lacking has been finishing. Bengaluru has been limited to just counter attacks.

20’

Jahouh dictating the game in the midfield. Wins the ball with a crunching tackle, before releasing Chhangte down the right. Roshan gets a yard of space down the left, but he overhits the cross.

16’

Chhangte chops in and races down the right wing. But he can’t find Diaz inside the box. Jahouh is the next one to launch a shot from range. But again, it goes flying wide.

13’

First shot from Bengaluru and it is Roy Krishna who launched one. Lachenpa had to make a smart, low save. At the other end, Mumbai attackers dance their way in, taking three back-to-back shots. BFC lucky to survive that onslaught.

9’

Mumbai in control of the early minutes. BFC is affording Greg Stewart too much time on the ball and we all know what that will result in. Apuia gets the ball and drives forward. His shot is a disappointing one as it goes sailing beyond the post.

6’

Bengaluru has retained its playing 11 from the KBFC game. Grayson continues to put his faith in the defensively compact three-at-the-back formation. Stewart at it again. He tries to pierce BFC defence through the middle. Jhingan had to sharp there to prevent a shot.

3’

Both sides are at their home colours - Mumbai with the lighter shade of blue. Early chance for Mumbai. Stewart gets to the byline and he cuts it back for Bipin, whose shot is blocked by Prabir.

KICK OFF

Bengaluru FC coming on the back of a nine-game winning run. Mumbai City flying high after ruthlessly securing the Shield title. But only one of them will qualify for the final and a double-legged semifinal to decide who that will be. And we have kick-off.

LINEUPS MCFC: Lachenpa; Bheke, Fall, Mehtab, Vignesh; Jahouh, Apuia, Stewart; Bipin, Chhangte, Diaz BFC: Gurpreet; Prabir, Jhingan, Jovanovic, Bruno, Roshan; Suresh, Rohit, Javi; Siva, Krishna

PREVIEW

Bengaluru FC will have to quickly put behind memories from the inglorious finish to its Indian Super League knock-out win over Kerala Blasters FC when it locks horns with Mumbai City FC in the first leg of the semifinal at the Mumbai Football Arena on Tuesday.

Blasters’ walk-out had left many a mind distressed, and though BFC coach Simon Grayson, in the pre-match media briefing, said that his players had moved on and were eager to build on their nine-match winning run, the shadow of the tie lingers.

To come out of it, BFC can certainly draw from the way it played against Blasters, especially in the first half. The combination play involving forwards Roy Krishna and N. Sivasakthi and creator Javi Hernandez, the threat from its wingbacks and the defensive shape when out of possession were top-notch.

“It is important that we are in the tie going into the second leg at home (March 12),” Grayson said. “The intention will be to win, but if we concede, we need to keep our heads and look to get what would be a better result.”

But MCFC has by far been the League’s stand-out team, boasting of a stellar attack comprising the likes of Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Greg Stewart and Alberto Noguera.

That Des Buckingham’s side lost its final two fixtures – including one against BFC – will be of no consequence. By then, MCFC had sealed the League Winners Shield by going unbeaten in 18 games and didn’t necessarily field its best XIs. Without a match since February 19, MCFC is also expected to be fresh and energised.

“I think season form sometimes can go out of the window during the play-offs phase,” Buckingham said. “[But] regardless of the team that we play, we’ve already shown this season that we can perform. If we can do that in the semi-finals, we will place ourselves in the best position.”

N SUDARSHAN

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When and where will the Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC ISL match kick-off?

The Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC ISL match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST, March 7 at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Where can you watch the Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC ISL match?

The Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC ISL match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC ISL match?

The Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC ISL match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.