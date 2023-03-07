AIFF Disciplinary Committee rejects Kerala Blasters’ Protest

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee, which met on Monday, March 6, 2023, under chairperson Mr Vaibhav Gaggar, rejected the protest lodged by Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) in connection with the Indian Super League (ISL) match against Bengaluru FC (BFC) played on Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru.

In its protest, Kerala Blasters FC disputed a goal scored by Bengaluru FC off a free-kick, which was declared legitimate by the referee. KBFC’s club management said, “The Referee allowed a player from BFC to take a free-kick without blowing a whistle.”

The Kerala Blasters also sought relief on two counts, saying, the match should be replayed and strict action should be taken against the said referee, Crystal John.

After considering the protest and going through the laws of the game as well as the reports by the officials, the Committee said that it is of the view that the “protest is not maintainable in law, as the conjoint comprehensive and holistic reading of the League Rules and the Code clearly provides that no protest can be entertained against a Referee’s decisions since the said decisions are final and binding.”

It further stated, “The facts of the present case depict that the incident does not even fall within the exception carved out in Article 70.5 of the Code. Thus, the present Protest letter/report/petition is dismissed.”