ISL 2020, NEUFC vs CFC Live Score: Edwin starts for Chennaiyin; Appiah on the bench for NEUFC

This is Sportstar's ISL LIVE blog of the match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC.

Big Kwesi Appiah starts from the bench today. Idrissa Sylla will take his place in the starting XI. - ISL/Sportzpics

4.20 pm: Three changes for NUEFC. Lalrempuia, Appiah, Rochharzela - OUT. Ninthoinganba Meetei, Idrissa Sylla, Lalengmawia - IN. NEUFC has its full compliment of seven overseas players in today's matchday squad.

He's back. A huge sigh of relief for Chennaiyin fans as Anirudh Thapa makes a return to the match-day squad after his ankle injury earlier this month. - ISL/Sportzpics

4.13 pm: Thapa returns to the 20-man match squad. Skipper Rafael Crivellaro is dropped to the bench, keeping in mind his workload. Edwin Vanspaul gets his first start of the season. Laszlo could play him in a three-man midfield on the right side or use him as a right winger too. Edwin has played in the role during his time in the I-League with Chennai City FC. Memo Moura, also, gets his first start in the centre-back role alongside Eli Sabia. CFC has named only four foreigners in the starting XI. Esmael Goncalves and Enes Sipovic are ruled out with injuries.

4 pm: Line-ups are announced

NorthEast United FC XI (4-2-3-1)

Gurmeet Singh; Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar; Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara; Ninthoinganba Meetei, Suhair VP, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado

Chennaiyin FC XI (4-3-3)

Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Memo Moura, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Edwin Vanspaul, Deepak Tangri, Germanpreet Singh; Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Jakub Sylvestr

3.55 pm: Chennaiyin's Anirudh Thapa is back in full training. It remains to be seen if Csaba Laszlo will include him in the starting XI. Team news will be out in 5 minutes.

3.45 pm: Here's how the two teams could line up.

NorthEast United FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

Gurmeet Singh; Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar; Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Lalrempuia Fanai; Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Luis Machado

Chennaiyin FC XI (4-2-3-1)

Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Memo Moura, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri; Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Jakub Sylvestr

MATCH PREVIEW

After two consecutive defeats, Chennaiyin FC (CFC) faces an uphill task to get its campaign back on track when it takes on an undefeated NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) at the Tilak Maidan here on Sunday.

Despite being the better team on the park on Wednesday, CFC lost 2-1 to Mumbai City FC thanks to some sloppy defending from set-pieces squandering a 1-0 lead.

With just four points from as many games, the former champion needs to find a way to capitalising on chances and get valuable points on board again.

However, coach Csaba Laszlo is not pressing the panic button yet saying, “We played good football but it is also about results. The season is very long. I don't want to talk about where we will end. Against Mumbai, we were unhappy after the game and, with a little luck, we can get better results.”

The team has not also been helped by injuries to some of its key players. Its two foreign signings Esmael Goncalves and Enes Sipovic are likely to miss a couple of games after picking up injuries in the last match. One silver lining though is Anirudh Thapa, who missed the previous game, is back at training and could start on Sunday to give some creative inspiration on the field.

In NorthEast, CFC faces a formidable opponent who has managed to eke out two clean sheets from five games and the joint highest-scorer with Mumbai City FC with eight goals so far.

Commenting on NEUFC, CFC coach Laszlo said, “They are a stable team. In offense, they have new players who have performed well. Generally, it's a team that can score goals against every opponent.”

NEUFC coach Gerard Nus though is not taking things for granted. “Chennaiyin is going to be a competitive team. We have seen the way they fight. In the last game (against Mumbai City), they did not get the result but, they created chances and were dangerous. We have to be ready for it,” Nus said on Saturday.

ISL 2020-21 points table

