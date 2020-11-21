NEUFC vs MCFC, ISL 2020 Live Score Updates: NorthEast United takes on Mumbai City

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE blog of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) match between North East United FC vs Mumbai City FC

6 pm: Mumbai City's City Football Group (CFG) era official kicks off on the pitch today against NorthEast United. It's a new-look MCFC with Sergio Lobera and he is joined ny several of his former players from FC Goa. NEUFC, too, has a new head coach Gerard Nus has bolstered the squad with some impressive foreign players. Dominic Richard previews the match. - READ

ISL 2020-21 points table

A big preview for the biggest season yet. Our reporters have their say on whether NorthEast United and Mumbai City FC are among their picks for the ISL title.





NorthEast United FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury; Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Gurjinder Kumar, Rakesh Pradhan; Britto PM, Khassa Camara; Federico Gallego, Kwesi Appiah, Lalkhawpuimawia; Idrissa Sylla

Mumbai City FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Amrinder Singh; Mohammad Rakip, Hernan Santana, Sarthak Golui, Tondonba Singh; Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges; Adam Le Fondre, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes; Bartholomew Ogbeche

Captaincy pick: Bartholomew Ogbeche,

Combined NEUFC-MCFC XI

Amrinder Singh (MCFC); Mohammad Rakip (MCFC), Ashutosh Mehta (NEUFC), Rakesh Pradhan (NEUFC), Sarthak Golui (MCFC); Rowllin Borges (MCFC), Federico Gallego (NEUFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC); Adam le Fondre (MCFC), Idrissa Sylla (NEUFC), Bartholomew Ogbeche (MCFC)

The Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) will mark the return of major league competition in India after the nationwide lockdown to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak was first imposed in March.

The seventh edition of the ISL gets underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa from November 20.

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following SC East Bengal's inclusion, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.