ISL News ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for NEUFC vs ATKMB, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan. Team Sportstar 06 March, 2021 11:15 IST Team Sportstar 06 March, 2021 11:15 IST NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will take on ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in match 112 of the Indian Super League 2020-21 in the first leg of semifinal 2 at the GMC Stadium in Goa on Saturday.Overall ISL Head-to-Head - (Total: 2 | Wins - NEUFC: 1, ATKMB: 1; Draws: 0)Both teams have won a match each in the fixture. Semifinal 01, first leg: ISL 2020-21: FC Goa held to 2-2 draw by resilient Mumbai City Last meeting (NEUFC 2-1 ATKMB)The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on January 26, 2021 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. With little to separate the sides after the first-half, NorthEast stepped up its game in the second. The Highlanders struck twice through Federico Gallego and Luis Machado to put out Roy Krishna’s goal for the Mariners. NorthEast held onto its 2-1 lead and eventually snatched the three points.Final Position in Table:NEUFC: NorthEast finished the league stage in third position with 33 points from 20 matches. It had eight wins and nine draws and three losses.ATKMB: ATKMB finished the league stage in the second spot with 40 points from 20 matches. It had 12 wins, four draws and losses apiece.Form Guide:NEUFC (WWDWD) - The Highlanders head into the fixture on the back of a 10-match unbeaten streak.ATKMB (LDWWW) - ATKMB finished second on the table after its loss to Mumbai City FC in the final league stage match. It has three wins in its last five matches before the semifinal encounter.STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored (this season):NorthEast United FC: 31ATK Mohun Bagan: 28Top scorers 2020/21NEUFC:7- Luis Machado5 - Deshorn Brown4 - Federico GallegoATKMB:14 - Roy Krishna5 - Manvir Singh3 - David WilliamsFC Goa coach Juan Ferrando has had among the most challenging start to life in India. In this episode of The Full Time Show, he speaks to Aashin Prasad about his maiden season in ISL, quarantine and player management, coaching style, contentious refereeing and his takeaways from the season. Top-rated player- NEUFCFederico Gallego - 7.46Matches14Minutes Played995Goals/Assists4/6Passing Accuracy58.81Interceptions4Saves percentage38.5 Top-rated player- ATKMBRoy Krishna - 7.68Matches20Minutes Played1792Goals/Assists14/4Passing Accuracy46.53Interceptions9Saves percentage20.2 Clean sheets 2020/21:NEUFC: 5ATKMB: 10 ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal - head-to-head record, match stats, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, form guide, preview ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for