ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will take on ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in match 112 of the Indian Super League 2020-21 in the first leg of semifinal 2 at the GMC Stadium in Goa on Saturday.

Overall ISL Head-to-Head - (Total: 2 | Wins - NEUFC: 1, ATKMB: 1; Draws: 0)

Both teams have won a match each in the fixture.



Semifinal 01, first leg: ISL 2020-21: FC Goa held to 2-2 draw by resilient Mumbai City

Last meeting (NEUFC 2-1 ATKMB)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on January 26, 2021 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. With little to separate the sides after the first-half, NorthEast stepped up its game in the second. The Highlanders struck twice through Federico Gallego and Luis Machado to put out Roy Krishna’s goal for the Mariners. NorthEast held onto its 2-1 lead and eventually snatched the three points.

Final Position in Table:

NEUFC: NorthEast finished the league stage in third position with 33 points from 20 matches. It had eight wins and nine draws and three losses.

ATKMB: ATKMB finished the league stage in the second spot with 40 points from 20 matches. It had 12 wins, four draws and losses apiece.

Form Guide:

NEUFC (WWDWD) - The Highlanders head into the fixture on the back of a 10-match unbeaten streak.

ATKMB (LDWWW) - ATKMB finished second on the table after its loss to Mumbai City FC in the final league stage match. It has three wins in its last five matches before the semifinal encounter.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored (this season):

NorthEast United FC: 31

ATK Mohun Bagan: 28

Top scorers 2020/21

NEUFC:

7- Luis Machado

5 - Deshorn Brown

4 - Federico Gallego

ATKMB:

14 - Roy Krishna

5 - Manvir Singh

3 - David Williams

FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando has had among the most challenging start to life in India. In this episode of The Full Time Show, he speaks to Aashin Prasad about his maiden season in ISL, quarantine and player management, coaching style, contentious refereeing and his takeaways from the season.



Top-rated player- NEUFC

Federico Gallego - 7.46

Matches 14 Minutes Played 995 Goals/Assists 4/6 Passing Accuracy 58.81 Interceptions 4 Saves percentage 38.5

Top-rated player- ATKMB

Roy Krishna - 7.68

Matches 20 Minutes Played 1792 Goals/Assists 14/4 Passing Accuracy 46.53 Interceptions 9 Saves percentage 20.2

Clean sheets 2020/21:

NEUFC: 5

ATKMB: 10