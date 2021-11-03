Home ISL News ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United signs Australian defender Patrick Flottmann The 24-year-old has played previously in the Australian League (A-League) in sides Sydney FC and Brisbane Roar. Team Sportstar 03 November, 2021 18:48 IST Flottman will add strength to a leaky defense of NorthEast United FC for the upcoming ISL season. (File Photo) - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 03 November, 2021 18:48 IST Indian Super League Side NorthEast United FC has signed Australian defender Patrick Flottmann on a free transfer, as confirmed by the club on Wednesday. ! The final foreign signing of the season, from the Land Down Under, Patrick Flottmann #StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/dCn7LAMp7s— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 3, 2021 The 24-year-old has played previously in the Australian League (A-League) in sides Sydney FC and Brisbane Roar. The signing will definitely add strength to the back of the ISL side, which lost to Jamshedpur FC 2-0 in a pre-season friendly last month. NorthEast United, which has never won the league yet, will begin its campaign against Sunil Chhetri’s side, Bengaluru FC on November 20. Visit our ISL 2020-21 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :