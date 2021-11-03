ISL News

ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United signs Australian defender Patrick Flottmann

The 24-year-old has played previously in the Australian League (A-League) in sides Sydney FC and Brisbane Roar.

03 November, 2021 18:48 IST

Flottman will add strength to a leaky defense of NorthEast United FC for the upcoming ISL season. (File Photo)   -  GETTY IMAGES

Indian Super League Side NorthEast United FC has signed Australian defender Patrick Flottmann on a free transfer, as confirmed by the club on Wednesday. 

 

The 24-year-old has played previously in the Australian League (A-League) in sides Sydney FC and Brisbane Roar. The signing will definitely add strength to the back of the ISL side, which lost to Jamshedpur FC 2-0 in a pre-season friendly last month.  

NorthEast United, which has never won the league yet, will begin its campaign against Sunil Chhetri’s side, Bengaluru FC on November 20. 

