ISL News

ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC signs Ralte for two years

The 29-year-old has loads of club-level experience, having started his career with the newly-promoted I-League Shillong Lajong FC in 2011.

PTI
10 July, 2022 15:55 IST
10 July, 2022 15:55 IST
Odisha FC on Sunday announced the signing of Mizoram-born former RoundGlass Punjab FC goalkeeper Lalthuammawia Ralte.

Odisha FC on Sunday announced the signing of Mizoram-born former RoundGlass Punjab FC goalkeeper Lalthuammawia Ralte. | Photo Credit: ODISHA FC

The 29-year-old has loads of club-level experience, having started his career with the newly-promoted I-League Shillong Lajong FC in 2011.

Odisha FC on Sunday announced the signing of Mizoram-born former RoundGlass Punjab FC goalkeeper Lalthuammawia Ralte on a two-year deal ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League.

The 29-year-old has loads of club-level experience, having started his career with the newly-promoted I-League Shillong Lajong FC in 2011.

Ralte, an I-League winner, made over 40 appearances for the Meghalaya-based side, helping it reach the semifinal of the Federation Cup against Salgaocar.

Ralte joined Bengaluru FC in 2014 when the side was still playing in the I-League.

Also Read
ISL 2022-23: Pogba to Saul, a list of Indian Super League transfers so far

In his debut season, Ralte made 20 appearances for the Blues. He helped them win the I-League title and then took guard between the sticks in the club’s run to the AFC Cup final the following term.

He made his AFC Champions League debut against Johor Darul Ta'zim at Larkin Stadium Malaysia.

Ralte joined FC Goa in 2018. He was then loaned out to Kerala Blasters and East Bengal in the following season, making nine appearances for the Kolkata giant.

Ralte was back at Bengaluru FC in 2020, and the following season he switched to Punjab FC, where he made his mark.

Read more stories on ISL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Breakdance BTS - Can India win an Olympic medal in breakdancing?

Anju Bobby George on harassment in sports: Speak up, we will support you

Team India send-off for Commonwealth Games - IOA announces rewards for medallists

Videos

Roy Krishna leaves ATK Mohun Bagan - a look back at his time in the ISL

Ivan Vukomanovic - Helping creative flair bring results for Kerala Blasters FC

Momentum no bar, Kerala Blasters beat Odisha for first win of season

Greg Stewart impresses in Jamshedpur FC-Hyderabad FC draw - ISL match review

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us