ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC 1 - 2 Bengaluru FC - Talking Points

The unbeaten Bengaluru FC side moved to the second spot in the 2020-21 Indian Super League points table with a 2-1 victory over Odisha FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday.

READ | ISL 2020-21 news: Chhetri, Cleiton goals help Bengaluru overcome Odisha

Here are the important talking points from match 31 of the ongoing ISL season in Goa, which saw goals from Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva and Odisha FC's Steven Taylor.

1) ANOTHER CHHETRI GOAL, ANOTHER KHABRA ASSIST

For the second consecutive match, right-back Harmanjot Singh Khabra provided an assist from the right flank to his Bengaluru skipper Chhetri, who found the back of the net with a header on both occasions.

Chettri said at the post-match press conference that Khabra has been practicing crosses with him overtime during training sessions. He added that they were looking to score a few more similar goals in the tournament.

Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the ups and downs of matchweek 4 of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show.



2) REFEREEING MISTAKES KEEP PILING UP

Several ISL 2020-21 managers have criticised the refereeing in the league and the mistakes just keep piling up. Odisha was at the receiving end of the latest error as Manuel Onwu's goal was wrongly ruled out.

RELATED | ISL 2020-21: Sunil Chhetri becomes 2nd ISL player to bag 50 goal contributions

The striker received a brilliant pass from team-mate Diego Mauricio and slotted the ball past goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh. However, the referee disallowed the goal for offside. Replays showed that Onwu was clearly onside.

3) ASHIQUE INJURY LOOKS SERIOUS

This match was BFC winger Ashique Kuruniyan's 50th ISL appearance, and this well could be his last game of the 2020-21 ISL. A Jerry Mawihmingthanga tackle in the second half brought Ashique down to the ground.

Jerry struck him on the face during the follow-through. Ashique was taken to the hospital and BFC released a statement saying that he had suffered facial fractures, which could possibly rule him out of the tournament.