ISL 2020-21: East Bengal bags first point of season in goalless draw against Jamshedpur

A 10-man SC East Bengal side secured its first point of the 2020-21 Indian Super League when it held Jamshedpur FC to a goalless draw at the Tilak Maidan stadium on Thursday. Two red cards and a host of bookings highlighted the action which failed to rise above mediocrity.

East Bengal was put on the back foot right in the first quarter of action when Eugeneson Lyngdoh received marching orders collecting his second yellow card in the 25th minute.

The decision seemed to be a bit too harsh on the player as Lyngdoh clearly made contact with the ball and accidently tripped Jamshedpur’s Brazil midfielder Alexandre Lima on the follow-through.

But a refereeing oversight in the end curtailed his stay on the field. Jamshedpur defender Laldinliana Renthlei met with the same fate but that happened during second-half injury-time when he was ejected with a second booking.

With East Bengal falling back completely to defend after losing a man, Jamshedpur failed to utilise its numerical superiority. Overall, JFC did dominate the action and create a few good chances but success eluded the outfit in the final third.

The first chance that came its way was in the sixth minute when a nice through-pass from William Lalnunfela released an unmarked Aniket Jadhav inside the East Bengal box.

But the latter produced a shoddy finish to see the ball sail over the bar. Jamshedpur striker Nerijus Valskis then came up with a spectacular volley during a Laldinliana cross in the 29th minute but he missed the target by a whisker.

Defender Stephen Eze was more close to the target with his header off a Aitor Monroy corner but his 38th minute effort came off the goal post.

East Bengal put up a better show compared to its previous three losses but the search for a good striker continued for the team as it ended its fourth straight outing without scoring a goal.