Videos ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ATKMB vs FCG, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between FC Go and ATK Mohun Bagan. Team Sportstar 16 December, 2020 11:28 IST Team Sportstar 16 December, 2020 11:28 IST ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will take on FC Goa (FCG) in match 30 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Wednesday.FC Goa is in its seventh ISL season while ATK Mohun Bagan will be featuring in its debut season after former ISL side ATK and I-League giant Mohun Bagan merged in 2020. ATKMB has won three of its opening five matches this season and drew the latest fixture to Hyderabad FC 1-1. READ | ISL 2020-21 news: ATK Mohun Bagan's Soosairaj undergoes successful surgery Goa, meanwhile, failed to earn in its opening three fixtures but comes into the fixture on the back of successive wins against Kerala Blasters (3-1) and Odisha FC (1-0).Overall head-to-head form ( Wins: ATKMB - 6, FCG - 3 | Draw: 6)FC Goa has met ATK 14 times in the ISL over the previous six editions with the ATK leading the fixture with five wins. FCG and ATK met once during the 2018 Super Cup Round of 16 with the Gaurs emerging victorious. ISL 2020-21 News: Jacques Maghoma scores SC East Bengal's first ISL goal First meeting:The first meeting between ATK and FC Goa took place on October 23, 2014, at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. The visitor emerged victorious with two late second-half strikes from Cavin Lobo as it helped ATK beat Goa by a 2-1 margin.Stat attack from the fixtureGoals scored:ATK FC: 21 (One in the Super Cup)FC Goa: 21 (Three in the Super Cup) ISL 2020-21: Santana, Colaco star in Hyderabad's win over SC East Bengal Top scorers:5- Corominas (FCG)3 - Sameehg Doutie - (ATK)2- Cavin Lobo (ATK)2- Manuel Lanzarote (FCG)Clean sheets:ATK : 4FC Goa: 2 ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head record, match stats updates More Videos ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC - head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC - head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Preview ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, form guide, preview ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for