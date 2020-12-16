ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will take on FC Goa (FCG) in match 30 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Wednesday.

FC Goa is in its seventh ISL season while ATK Mohun Bagan will be featuring in its debut season after former ISL side ATK and I-League giant Mohun Bagan merged in 2020. ATKMB has won three of its opening five matches this season and drew the latest fixture to Hyderabad FC 1-1.

Goa, meanwhile, failed to earn in its opening three fixtures but comes into the fixture on the back of successive wins against Kerala Blasters (3-1) and Odisha FC (1-0).

Overall head-to-head form ( Wins: ATKMB - 6, FCG - 3 | Draw: 6)

FC Goa has met ATK 14 times in the ISL over the previous six editions with the ATK leading the fixture with five wins.

FCG and ATK met once during the 2018 Super Cup Round of 16 with the Gaurs emerging victorious.

First meeting:

The first meeting between ATK and FC Goa took place on October 23, 2014, at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. The visitor emerged victorious with two late second-half strikes from Cavin Lobo as it helped ATK beat Goa by a 2-1 margin.

Stat attack from the fixture

Goals scored:

ATK FC: 21 (One in the Super Cup)

FC Goa: 21 (Three in the Super Cup)

Top scorers:

5- Corominas (FCG)

3 - Sameehg Doutie - (ATK)

2- Cavin Lobo (ATK)

2- Manuel Lanzarote (FCG)

Clean sheets:

ATK : 4

FC Goa: 2