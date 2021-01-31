Videos ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for HFC vs CFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League H2H record, match stats, preview and updates of Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC. Team Sportstar 31 January, 2021 10:15 IST Team Sportstar 31 January, 2021 10:15 IST Fifth-placed Hyderabad FC (HFC) will take on Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in match 77 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Sunday.Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 3 | Wins - CFC: 2, HFC: 1; Draws: 0)Chennaiyin and Hyderabad faced off twice in the league stage last season with Chennaiyin emerging victorious on both ocassions while Hyderabad emerged victorious in the first leg of the current season.Last meeting (CFC 4-1 HFC)The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on January 4, 2021 at the GMC Stadium. After a goalless first half, Joel Chianese gave HFC the lead in the 50th minute while Halicharan Narzary added a second in the 53rd minute. Anirudh Thapa pulled one back for Chennaiyin, but Joao Victor (74') and Halicharan Narzary (79') added his second of the night in a short time as Hyderabad ran out 4-1 winner.Recent Head-to-Head formCFC vs HFC: 1-4HFC vs CFC: 1-3CFC vs HFC: 2-1READ | Can play, can't score: Chennaiyin's xG defying ISL season so far Current Position on Table:HFC: Hyderabad is fifth on the ISL table on 19 points. It has won four off its 14 matches and has lost three and drawn seven games.CFC: Chennaiyin is currently sixth in the table after 14 games. The side has accumulated 16 points with three wins, seven draws and four losses.Form Guide:HFC (WDDDD)- Manuel Marquez's Hyderabad team is on a four-match draw streak. Following the 4-1 win against Chennaiyin, it beat NorthEast United FC 4-2. It held Mumbai City FC to a 0-0 draw which was followed by a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC. It played a goalless draw against Jamshedpur FC before its latest clash against Bengaluru FC ending in a 2-2 stalemate.CFC (DWDLD)- Chennaiyin recovered from a four-match winless streak with a 2-1 win over Odisha FC which was followed by a goalless draw against SC East Bengal, but then slumped to a 1-0 defeat against ATK Mohun Bagan. It drew 1-1 against table topper Mumbai City FC in its latest match.ALSO READ | ISL 2020-21: No new coach bounce for Bengaluru FC, but Moosa offers path for a new beginning STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored:Chennaiyin FC: 6Hyderabad FC: 6ALSO READ: ISL 2020-21: Meet Bengaluru FC's all-weather player, Harmanjot Khabra Topscorers - CFC3 goals - Nerijus Valskis1 goal - Rafael Crivellaro1 goal - Andre Schembri1 goal - Anirudh ThapaTopscorers - HFC2- Halicharan Narzary1 goal - Matthew Kilgallon1 goal - Marcelinho1 goal - Joel Chianese1 goal - Joao VictorALSO READ | ISL 2020-21 News: NorthEast United parts ways with Gerard Nus Top-rated player-CFC:Rafael Crivellaro - 7.21Matches7Minutes Played583Goals/Assists1/1Passing Accuracy55.97Interceptions4Average Passes/Game45.43 Top-rated player- HFC:Aridane Santana - 7.66Matches13Minutes Played1147Goals/Assists7/1Passing Accuracy54.54Interceptions10Average Passes/Game26.23 Clean sheets:Chennaiyin FC: 0Hyderabad FC: 0ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar. ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for