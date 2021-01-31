Videos

ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for

HFC vs CFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League H2H record, match stats, preview and updates of Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC.

31 January, 2021 10:15 IST
31 January, 2021 10:15 IST

Fifth-placed Hyderabad FC (HFC) will take on Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in match 77 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Sunday.

Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 3 | Wins - CFC: 2, HFC: 1; Draws: 0)

Chennaiyin and Hyderabad faced off twice in the league stage last season with Chennaiyin emerging victorious on both ocassions while Hyderabad emerged victorious in the first leg of the current season.

Last meeting (CFC 4-1 HFC)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on January 4, 2021 at the GMC Stadium. After a goalless first half, Joel Chianese gave HFC the lead in the 50th minute while Halicharan Narzary added a second in the 53rd minute. Anirudh Thapa pulled one back for Chennaiyin, but Joao Victor (74') and Halicharan Narzary (79') added his second of the night in a short time as Hyderabad ran out 4-1 winner.

Recent Head-to-Head form

CFC vs HFC: 1-4

HFC vs CFC: 1-3

CFC vs HFC: 2-1

Current Position on Table:

HFC: Hyderabad is fifth on the ISL table on 19 points. It has won four off its 14 matches and has lost three and drawn seven games.

CFC: Chennaiyin is currently sixth in the table after 14 games. The side has accumulated 16 points with three wins, seven draws and four losses.

Form Guide:

HFC (WDDDD)- Manuel Marquez's Hyderabad team is on a four-match draw streak. Following the 4-1 win against Chennaiyin, it beat NorthEast United FC 4-2. It held Mumbai City FC to a 0-0 draw which was followed by a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC. It played a goalless draw against Jamshedpur FC before its latest clash against Bengaluru FC ending in a 2-2 stalemate.

CFC (DWDLD)-  Chennaiyin recovered from a four-match winless streak with a 2-1 win over Odisha FC which was followed by a goalless draw against SC East Bengal, but then slumped to a 1-0 defeat against ATK Mohun Bagan. It drew 1-1 against table topper Mumbai City FC in its latest match.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored:

Chennaiyin FC: 6

Hyderabad FC: 6

Topscorers - CFC

3 goals - Nerijus Valskis

1 goal - Rafael Crivellaro

1 goal - Andre Schembri

1 goal - Anirudh Thapa

Topscorers - HFC

2- Halicharan Narzary

1 goal - Matthew Kilgallon

1 goal - Marcelinho

1 goal - Joel Chianese

1 goal - Joao Victor

Top-rated player-CFC:

Rafael Crivellaro - 7.21

Matches7
Minutes Played583
Goals/Assists1/1
Passing Accuracy55.97
Interceptions4
Average Passes/Game45.43

 

Top-rated player- HFC:

Aridane Santana - 7.66

Matches13
Minutes Played1147
Goals/Assists7/1
Passing Accuracy54.54
Interceptions10
Average Passes/Game26.23

 

Clean sheets:

Chennaiyin FC: 0

Hyderabad FC: 0

ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.
