ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for

Odisha FC (OFC) will take on Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in match 79 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) season at the GMC Stadium, Bambolin on February 1, Monday.Overall Head-To-Head - OFC-BFC (Total: 3 | Wins - OFC: 1 , JFC: 1; Draws: 1)Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC have squared off three times in the ISL and the honours have been shared equally between the two sides. Last meeting (OFC 2-2 JFC)The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on November 29, 2020 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. The teams played out an enthralling 2-2 draw, with the Odisha FC coming back from a two-goal deficit.Nerijus Valskis of JFC opened the scoring in the 12th minute when he converted from the spot. He doubled the advantage 15 minutes later. OFC's Diego Machado then scored two late second-half goals, 77' and 90', to help his side salvage a draw.Podcast - The merger between ATK and Mohun Bagan for ISL 2020-21 seemed like a match made in heaven, but fans didn't look pleased. Our reporters Shyam Vasudevan, Aashin Prasad and Amitabha Das Sharma delve into the reasons behind fans' displeasure and the raging hashtag #RemoveATK in the latest episode of 'The Full Time Show'. Recent H2H form JFC vs OFC: 2-2JFC vs OFC: 2-1OFC vs JFC: 2-1Current Position on table:OFC- 11th- After 7 points from 13 games, Odisha FC continues to reel at the bottom of the points table. The side has won just one game, while it has drawn five and lost seven matches.JFC -8th: Jamshedpur is eighth in the points table with 15 points from 13 matches. This side has won three games and drawn six and lost five games.Form Guide:OFC (DDLDW)- OFC has experienced a mixed bag in its recent form, having won one and lost a game each, while drawing the three other matches.JFC (DDLLL)- Jamshedpur has lost three of its last five fixtures, while drawing the other two on the trot.STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored:Odisha FC: 5Jamshedpur FC: 5Top 3 scorers - OFC:7 goals- Diego Machado2 goals- Steven Taylor2 goals- Cole AlexanderTop 3 scorers - JFC:8 goals- Nerijus Valskis3 goals- Stephen Eze1 goal- Peter HartleyTop-rated player-KBFC:Cole Alexander- 7.27Matches12Minutes Played1080Goals/Assists2/1Passing Accuracy71.95Interceptions33Average Passes/Game40.42 Top-rated player-JFC:Stephen Eze- 7.54Matches14Minutes Played1260Goals/Assists3/0Passing Accuracy64.81Interceptions42Average Passes/Game30.86 Clean sheets:Odisha FC: 0Jamshedpur FC: 0Red CardsOdisha FC: 0Jamshedpur FC: 2Where to watch Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC?ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.