ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for

Odisha FC (OFC) will take on Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in match 79 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) season at the GMC Stadium, Bambolin on February 1, Monday.

Overall Head-To-Head - OFC-BFC (Total: 3 | Wins - OFC: 1 , JFC: 1; Draws: 1)

Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC have squared off three times in the ISL and the honours have been shared equally between the two sides.

Last meeting (OFC 2-2 JFC)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on November 29, 2020 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. The teams played out an enthralling 2-2 draw, with the Odisha FC coming back from a two-goal deficit.

Nerijus Valskis of JFC opened the scoring in the 12th minute when he converted from the spot. He doubled the advantage 15 minutes later. OFC's Diego Machado then scored two late second-half goals, 77' and 90', to help his side salvage a draw.

Recent H2H form

JFC vs OFC: 2-2

JFC vs OFC: 2-1

OFC vs JFC: 2-1

Current Position on table:

OFC- 11th- After 7 points from 13 games, Odisha FC continues to reel at the bottom of the points table. The side has won just one game, while it has drawn five and lost seven matches.

JFC -8th: Jamshedpur is eighth in the points table with 15 points from 13 matches. This side has won three games and drawn six and lost five games.

Form Guide:

OFC (DDLDW)- OFC has experienced a mixed bag in its recent form, having won one and lost a game each, while drawing the three other matches.

JFC (DDLLL)- Jamshedpur has lost three of its last five fixtures, while drawing the other two on the trot.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored:

Odisha FC: 5

Jamshedpur FC: 5

Top 3 scorers - OFC:

7 goals- Diego Machado

2 goals- Steven Taylor

2 goals- Cole Alexander

Top 3 scorers - JFC:

8 goals- Nerijus Valskis

3 goals- Stephen Eze

1 goal- Peter Hartley

Top-rated player-KBFC:

Cole Alexander- 7.27

Matches 12 Minutes Played 1080 Goals/Assists 2/1 Passing Accuracy 71.95 Interceptions 33 Average Passes/Game 40.42

Top-rated player-JFC:

Stephen Eze- 7.54

Matches 14 Minutes Played 1260 Goals/Assists 3/0 Passing Accuracy 64.81 Interceptions 42 Average Passes/Game 30.86

Clean sheets:

Odisha FC: 0

Jamshedpur FC: 0

Red Cards

Odisha FC: 0

Jamshedpur FC: 2