ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for

Fourth-placed Hyderabad FC (HFC) takes on Jamshedpur FC will take on in match 69 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Sunday.

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: LIVE blog

Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 3 | Wins - JFC: 1, HFC: 0; Draws: 2)

Odisha and Hyderabad faced off twice in the league stage last season off, with one ending in a draw and Jamshedpur winning the second leg.

Last meeting ( HFC 1-1 JFC)

The sides clashed in the first leg of the season on December 2, 2020. Aridane Santana put HFC in the lead in the 50th minute when scored off a mistake from goalkeeper Pawan Kumar. Jamshedpur pulled things level when Stephen Eze smashed home a pass from William Lalnunfela in the 85th minute as both sides shared a point.



Head-to-Head results

HFC vs JFC: 1-1

JFC vs HFC: 3-1

HFC vs JFC: 1-1

Current Position in Table:

JFC: Jamshedpur is eighth in the league table on 13 points from 12 matches. It has three wins, suffered five losses and drew four matches.

HFC: Hyderabad is currently fourth in the table after 12 games. The side has accumulated 17 points after four wins, five draws and three losses.

Form Guide:

JFC (LWLLL)- Jamshedpur comes into the game on the back three consecutive losses against Kerala Blasters, FC Goa and NorthEast United FC with its previous win coming against an out-of-form Bengaluru.

HFC (LLWWD)- After hitting a rough patch of form, Hyderabad recovered with back to back wins against Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC. It managed to halt table topper Mumbai City FC's four-match winning streak in a 0-0 draw followed by a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC.

ALSO READ | Can play, can't score: Chennaiyin's xG defying ISL season so far

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored:

Jamshedpur FC: 5

Hyderabad FC: 3

ALSO READ: ISL 2020-21: Meet Bengaluru FC's all-weather player, Harmanjot Khabra

Top scorers-JFC:

1 goal - Stephen Eze

1 goal - Farukh Choudhary

1 goal - Aniket Jadhav

1 goal - Sumeet Passi

Top scorers-HFC:

1 goal- Marcelinho

1 goal - Nestor Gordillo

1 goal - Aridane Santana

ALSO READ | Till results do us part: Youngest ISL coach Gerard Nus' rocky ride with NEUFC

Top-rated player- HFC:

Aridane Santana - 7.58

Matches 11 Minutes Played 967 Goals/Assists 6/1 Passing Accuracy 55.78 Interceptions 6 Average Passes/Game 25.91

Top-rated player- JFC:

Nerijus Valskis - 7.67

Matches 12 Minutes Played 1080 Goals/Assists 8/0 Passing Accuracy 51.35 Interceptions 3 Average Passes/Game 21.58

Clean sheets:

Jamshedpur FC: 0

Hyderabad FC: 0