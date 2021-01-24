Videos ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for JFC vs HFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 H2H record, match stats, match preview and updates of Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC. Team Sportstar 24 January, 2021 16:16 IST Team Sportstar 24 January, 2021 16:16 IST Fourth-placed Hyderabad FC (HFC) takes on Jamshedpur FC will take on in match 69 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Sunday.Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: LIVE blogOverall Head-to-Head - (Total: 3 | Wins - JFC: 1, HFC: 0; Draws: 2)Odisha and Hyderabad faced off twice in the league stage last season off, with one ending in a draw and Jamshedpur winning the second leg.Last meeting ( HFC 1-1 JFC)The sides clashed in the first leg of the season on December 2, 2020. Aridane Santana put HFC in the lead in the 50th minute when scored off a mistake from goalkeeper Pawan Kumar. Jamshedpur pulled things level when Stephen Eze smashed home a pass from William Lalnunfela in the 85th minute as both sides shared a point.Head-to-Head resultsHFC vs JFC: 1-1JFC vs HFC: 3-1HFC vs JFC: 1-1Current Position in Table:JFC: Jamshedpur is eighth in the league table on 13 points from 12 matches. It has three wins, suffered five losses and drew four matches.HFC: Hyderabad is currently fourth in the table after 12 games. The side has accumulated 17 points after four wins, five draws and three losses.Form Guide:JFC (LWLLL)- Jamshedpur comes into the game on the back three consecutive losses against Kerala Blasters, FC Goa and NorthEast United FC with its previous win coming against an out-of-form Bengaluru.HFC (LLWWD)- After hitting a rough patch of form, Hyderabad recovered with back to back wins against Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC. It managed to halt table topper Mumbai City FC's four-match winning streak in a 0-0 draw followed by a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC.ALSO READ | Can play, can't score: Chennaiyin's xG defying ISL season so far STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored:Jamshedpur FC: 5Hyderabad FC: 3ALSO READ: ISL 2020-21: Meet Bengaluru FC's all-weather player, Harmanjot Khabra Top scorers-JFC:1 goal - Stephen Eze1 goal - Farukh Choudhary1 goal - Aniket Jadhav1 goal - Sumeet Passi Top scorers-HFC:1 goal- Marcelinho1 goal - Nestor Gordillo1 goal - Aridane SantanaALSO READ | Till results do us part: Youngest ISL coach Gerard Nus' rocky ride with NEUFC Top-rated player- HFC:Aridane Santana - 7.58Matches11Minutes Played967Goals/Assists6/1Passing Accuracy55.78Interceptions6Average Passes/Game25.91 Top-rated player- JFC:Nerijus Valskis - 7.67Matches12Minutes Played1080Goals/Assists8/0Passing Accuracy51.35Interceptions3Average Passes/Game21.58 Clean sheets:Jamshedpur FC: 0Hyderabad FC: 0ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar. ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for