ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) will take on Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in match 73 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium, Bambolin on January 27, Wednesday.Overall Head-To-Head - NEUFC-BFC (Total: 7 | Wins - KBFC: 1 , JFC: 2; Draws: 4)Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC have squared off seven times in the ISL, with the Jamshedpur outfit dominating the battle with two wins. KBFC has won one, while the other four matches have ended in a draw.Last meeting (JFC 2-3 KBFC)The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on January 10, 2021 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. The Yellow Army edged JFC in a five-goal thriller with a 3-2 win.KBFC's Costa Nhamoinesu opened the scoring in the 22nd minute. Jamshedpur's current leading goal-scorer Nerijus Valskis netted the equaliser in the 36th minute as the team ended the first half on level terms. KBFC's current leading goal-scorer this season, Jordan Murray scored two goals in three minutes to take his side 3-1 after th 82nd minute. Valskis found the back of the net two minutes later but his side failed to find a third as KBFC bagged the honours.Recent H2H form (Last five games)JFC 2-3 KBFCJFC 3-2 KBFCKBFC 2-2 JFCKBFC 1-1 JFCJFC 2-2 KBFCJFC 1-1 KBFC Current Position on table:KBFC- 9th- After 14 points from 13 games, Kerala Blasters is currently 9th on the standings. The side has won three games and drawn and lost 5 games each.JFC -8th: Jamshedpur sits right above KBFC in the points table with 14 points from 13 matches. This side too has won three games and drawn and lost 5 games each.Podcast: From coaching changes and how they are impacting the side to a certain rant from one of the biggest names in the league, the last week in ISL action has been dramatic to the say the very least. Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad are joined by The Hindu's N Sudarshan to discuss the best and worst of the week of ISL action gone by. Listen in to The Full Time Show: Form Guide:KBFC (DWDWL)- The Yellow Army has experienced a mixed bag in its recent form, having won and drawn two games each.JFC (DLLLW)- Jamshedpur has lost three of its last five fixtures. In the recent past, the side has won and drawn a game each as well. STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored:Kerala Blasters FC: 11Jamshedpur FC: 11 Top 3 scorers-KBFC:6 goals- Jordan Murray3 goals- Rahul K.P.2 goals- Gary Hooper Top 3 scorers-JFC:8 goals- Nerijus Valskis3 goals- Stephen Eze1 goal- Peter Hartley Top-rated player-KBFC:Vincente Gomez- 7.08Matches12Minutes Played1076Goals/Assists1/2Passing Accuracy76.77Interceptions15Average Passes/Game47 Top-rated player-JFC:Nerijus Valskis- 7.73Matches13Minutes Played1170Goals/Assists8/0Passing Accuracy50.34Interceptions3Average Passes/Game22.15 Clean sheets:Kerala Blasters FC: 1Jamshedpur FC: 1 Red CardsKerala Blasters FC: 1 (Lalruatthara)Jamshedpur FC: 0 Where to watch Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC?ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.