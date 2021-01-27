ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) will take on Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in match 73 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium, Bambolin on January 27, Wednesday.

Overall Head-To-Head - NEUFC-BFC (Total: 7 | Wins - KBFC: 1 , JFC: 2; Draws: 4)

Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC have squared off seven times in the ISL, with the Jamshedpur outfit dominating the battle with two wins. KBFC has won one, while the other four matches have ended in a draw.

Last meeting (JFC 2-3 KBFC)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on January 10, 2021 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. The Yellow Army edged JFC in a five-goal thriller with a 3-2 win.

KBFC's Costa Nhamoinesu opened the scoring in the 22nd minute. Jamshedpur's current leading goal-scorer Nerijus Valskis netted the equaliser in the 36th minute as the team ended the first half on level terms.

KBFC's current leading goal-scorer this season, Jordan Murray scored two goals in three minutes to take his side 3-1 after th 82nd minute. Valskis found the back of the net two minutes later but his side failed to find a third as KBFC bagged the honours.



Recent H2H form (Last five games)

JFC 2-3 KBFC

JFC 3-2 KBFC

KBFC 2-2 JFC

KBFC 1-1 JFC

JFC 2-2 KBFC

JFC 1-1 KBFC

Current Position on table:

KBFC- 9th- After 14 points from 13 games, Kerala Blasters is currently 9th on the standings. The side has won three games and drawn and lost 5 games each.

JFC -8th: Jamshedpur sits right above KBFC in the points table with 14 points from 13 matches. This side too has won three games and drawn and lost 5 games each.

Podcast: From coaching changes and how they are impacting the side to a certain rant from one of the biggest names in the league, the last week in ISL action has been dramatic to the say the very least. Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad are joined by The Hindu's N Sudarshan to discuss the best and worst of the week of ISL action gone by. Listen in to The Full Time Show:

Form Guide:

KBFC (DWDWL)- The Yellow Army has experienced a mixed bag in its recent form, having won and drawn two games each.

JFC (DLLLW)- Jamshedpur has lost three of its last five fixtures. In the recent past, the side has won and drawn a game each as well.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored:

Kerala Blasters FC: 11

Jamshedpur FC: 11

Top 3 scorers-KBFC:

6 goals- Jordan Murray

3 goals- Rahul K.P.

2 goals- Gary Hooper

Top 3 scorers-JFC:

8 goals- Nerijus Valskis

3 goals- Stephen Eze

1 goal- Peter Hartley

Top-rated player-KBFC:

Vincente Gomez- 7.08

Matches 12 Minutes Played 1076 Goals/Assists 1/2 Passing Accuracy 76.77 Interceptions 15 Average Passes/Game 47

Top-rated player-JFC:

Nerijus Valskis- 7.73

Matches 13 Minutes Played 1170 Goals/Assists 8/0 Passing Accuracy 50.34 Interceptions 3 Average Passes/Game 22.15

Clean sheets:

Kerala Blasters FC: 1

Jamshedpur FC: 1

Red Cards

Kerala Blasters FC: 1 (Lalruatthara)

Jamshedpur FC: 0