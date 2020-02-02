ISL 2019-20 Live Score: Jamshedpur FC vs ATK

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

2' GOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAL! WE HAVE THE OPENER FROM ROY KRISHNA! Sandip Mandi, making his ISL debut, plays a weak back pass and Krishna latches on to it. He races into the box and coolly slots its past Subrata to give ATK the lead.

1' KICK-OFF!

We're minutes away from kick-off. Stay tuned!

7:25pm: Jamshedpur's hopes will be pinned on its star striker Sergio Castel, who's the side's leading goalscorer this season. He will be ably supported by the likes of Farukh Choudhary, Noe Acosta and Sumeet Passi up ahead. Michael Soosairaj has been left on the bench.

7:15pm: ATK's key man Roy Krishna has created nine chances in the last three games, but has struggled to find the back of the net since David Williams' absence due to injury. Williams, his striker partner at Wellington Phoenix, has recovered and is on the bench today. A Krishna-Williams master class coming up?

Also, Anas Edathodika has returned to the starting XI for the first time in close to two months, and will provide ATK a massive boost at the back.

7:05pm: This could be Jamshedpur's last chance, says Antonio Iriondo: “We think we still have a chance to make it to the playoffs. The match is probably the most important match of the season because we are playing against a great team. It is a big challenge for us. It is probably our last chance to fight for top-four.” All or nothing for the Men of Steel?

6:55 pm: Form guide:

Jamshedpur - L, W, L, L, L

ATK - W, W, L, W, W

A win today will see ATK storm to the top of the table, above FC Goa, courtesy of a better goal difference, while a victory will see Jamshedpur FC remain on the seventh spot.

6:45pm: The last time the two sides clashed, back in November, Roy Krishna struck a brace to power ATK to a 3-1 win. Here's how the game went down:

6:30pm: Starting XI for both teams:

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul (GK), Joyner Lourenco, Sandip Mandi, Jitendra Singh, Memo Moura (C), Noe Acosta, Amarjit Singh, Aitor Monroy, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary, Sergio Castel.

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Agustin Iniguez (C), Sumit Rathi, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Javier Hernandez, Armando Sosa Pena, Edu Garcia, Jayesh Rane, Roy Krishna.

Here's how both teams have fared this season in the ISL so far:

Match Preview - ATK challenge for beleaguered Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur FC will look to end its poor run of form in the Indian Super League when it hosts ATK at home on Sunday.

Having lost four out of its last five matches, Jamshedpur stares at an uphill task ahead in its bid to occupy a playoff spot. It needs to win as many wins as it can in the remainder of the competition.

'Last chance'

Commenting on the team's chances of making it to playoffs, Antonio Iriondo, the head coach, said: “Yes, we think we still have a chance to make it to the playoffs. The match is probably the most important match of the season because we are playing against a great team. It is a big challenge for us. It is probably our last chance to fight for top-four.”

Sergio Castel has been in good form, having scored two goals from two matches since his return from injury, and the club will hope he scores again.

Bid for top spot

ATK, on the other hand, occupies the third spot in the points table with 27 points. Three points separate the top three, and ATK will hope to win on Sunday to give itself a good chance of qualifying for the AFC Asian Champions League.

David Williams could be back playing for the side after having missed out in the last two games due to injury.

This season, ATK has scored 24 goals and conceded just 10. Pritam Kotal, Agus and Sumit Rathi have been solid at the back.

Mandi is back after serving a one-game suspension which would give more options to head coach Antonio Habas.

“It is very difficult to play because the last matches in the competition it is limited to stress. This stress is sometimes is not good for football. We have just four matches in the competition. We want to get our objectives and targets,” said Habas, looking ahead to the contest.

MATCH BROADCAST DETAILS

The match will be shown on the Star Sports network and can also be streamed live on Hotstar. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.