Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2022-23 match from the Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
Another dangerous ball inside the box by ATKMB but East Bengal’s defence is alert enough to clear the ball away.
Petratos with a good cutback to Subhasish. Subhasish shoots at goal but cannot keep his effort on target. Jerry should have done better to mark Petratos.
ATK Mohun Bagan is on the attack right from the starting whistle. East Bengal needs to be at its defensive best to cope with the early ATKMB pressure.
And we are underway!! The Kolkata Derby kicks-off at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
Flood light failure in the Hyderabad vs Goa ISL match has pushed the derby back by 20 minutes.
Juan Ferrando on ATK Mohun Bagan’s 100% derby record
“Saturday’s game will be like any other game. It’s about three points. Of course, the occasion is special because I know the city and the history of the derby. The supporters will be coming and everyone wants to enjoy this match. But for us, it’s one more game and a new opportunity to get three points. We need to continue working.”
“If you watch the rest of the Hero ISL matches so far, more or less, every other team has been very compact. Maybe in the previous season, there was a big difference between the team at the top and the team at the bottom. This season, the teams are more or less of the same level. There are a lot of good teams and they have a chance to win. It’s important to prepare every game like a final. It’s difficult, but it’s good for Indian football.”
Stephen Constantine on the Kolkata Derby
“For me, all the games are important. The Kolkata derby is the biggest game in the Indian football calendar and it’s a special game. We are excited about facing ATK Mohun Bagan. They are a good side and we are expecting a very tough game and we will try to take the points. We are here to win football games. It’s a derby and your form goes out of the window. We have had a good week of training and we expect us to give a good account of ourselves on Saturday.”
- The Kolkata Derby created history when it witnessed the largest audience in any sporting event in India in the 1997 Federation Cup semi-final. 1,31,000 fans packed the Salt Lake Stadium. East Bengal won the match 4-1 courtesy, of a Bhaichung Bhutia hat-trick.
The first-ever Kolkata Derby was played on 8th August 1921 in the now-defunct Coochbehar Cup.
Till now, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have faced each other 382 times across all competitions and friendly games, among which East Bengal has won 132 times and Mohun Bagan 125 times. 125 games have been draws.
In the ISL, ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal met four times after the merger of ATK and Mohun Bagan. ATK Mohun Bagan has won all those games.
ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal(GK), Hamill, Kauko, Dimitrios, Boumous, Manvir, Subhasish, Liston, Pritam(C), Tangri, Asish.
East Bengal FC: Kamaljit(GK), Sarthak, Lalchungnunga, Ivan, Jerry, Kyriacou, Jordan, Mahesh, Haokip, Cleiton(C), VP Suhair.
Mohun Bagan: Kaith(GK); Hamill, Kotal, Rai; Singh, Kauko, Tangri, Kuruniyan; Boumous, Petratos, Colaco.
East Bengal: Kamaljit(GK); Golui, Lalchungnunga, Gonzalez, Lalrinzuala; Suhair, Kyriakou, O’Doherty, Naorem; Silva, Haokip.
Two of the oldest opponents of Indian (and Asian) football – ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal - appeared to whet their skills and stratagem as the city prepares for the first Kolkata Derby of the Indian Super League (ISL 2022-23) on its soil.
The match, which comes up at the teams’ regular home at Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday after the pandemic, is expected to bring alive the excitement and the drama usually associated with the intense rivalry shared by the traditional rivals.
It will come as the second match of the weekend’s double-header where Mohun Bagan will continue to remain the favourite with its impressive start-list against East Bengal, which is still looking to settle down with a new squad assembled towards the end of the transfer season.
For the record Mohun Bagan has won all four meetings ever since the two sides started their ISL journey in the 2020-21 season. When the two arch-rivals met outside the ISL calendar, in the Durand Cup group league stage in August, the result did not see any alteration as ATKMB continued its winning run with a 1-0 victory to five consecutive games.
It remains to be seen whether there will be any change in fortune in their sixth meeting on Saturday. Both the teams arrive at the match with a win in their previous outings (ATKMB beating Kerala Blasters 5-2 and East Bengal downing NorthEast United FC 3-1). This factor is likely to add to the intensity of the contest as both sides look for bragging rights.
The Mohun Bagan coach Juan Ferrando remained cautious about his opponent saying that the qualitative difference between the teams has narrowed down.
“This season, there is very little difference between the first-place and last-place teams. There are a lot of great teams who have a chance to win. In this case, we’ll have to prepare for the derby like a final – but I think this is great for Indian football,” Ferrando said.
Stephen Constantine, the former National coach now in charge of East Bengal, also remained quite upbeat. “There is also the question of bragging rights and pride that goes with the Kolkata Derby. I am aware that we have not won a derby in the last few meetings. So, we are going to try and fix that tomorrow night,” he said.
For Mohun Bagan and Ferrando, the win against Kerala Blasters came as a big relief as the team staggered through the early part of the season losing in the majority of its outings. It exited from the group stages of the Durand Cup before losing the AFC Cup inter-zone semifinals against Kuala Lumpur FC.
The start to the ISL season was also not bright as Chennayin FC visited Salt Lake Stadium to beat Mohun Bagan 2-1. It will be important for Ferrando to pick up a point and continue the recovery process. “The results don’t really matter in making one team favourite and the other side an underdog. The derby is always 50/50 and tomorrow we’ll give everything – passion, courage and hope we will win. It’s not a case of us being the favourites. They (East Bengal) are also working hard to win and so are we,” Ferrando said.
East Bengal too, has its task cut out as Constantine will be looking to provide a settled look to his squad by picking up more points from the match.
“We have made tremendous improvements since the day we began with 12 players on a rainy morning. I think we are a better team today than how we were when we played Mohun Bagan in the Durand Cup. Of course, it is a league match, so both the teams need the three points,” Constantine said.
Where will the ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL match be played?
The ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL match will be played at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake) Stadium in Kolkata.
When will the ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL match kick-off?
The ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST
Where will the East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan match be shown on TV?
The ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC ISL match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network in India.
How can I watch the live streaming of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC ISL match?
The ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar OTT Platform.