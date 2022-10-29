ISL 2022-23

ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, ISL 2022-23: When and where to watch Kolkata Derby online streaming, TV telecast details

Team Sportstar
29 October, 2022 08:34 IST
A Sumeet Passi own goal edged ATK Mohun Bagan to a 1-0 win against East Bengal when the sides met in the Durand Cup 2022 held in August.

A Sumeet Passi own goal edged ATK Mohun Bagan to a 1-0 win against East Bengal when the sides met in the Durand Cup 2022 held in August.

ATK Mohun Bagan will clash against East Bengal in Match 19 of the Indian Super League (ISL) on October 29. This is the ISL’s first Kolkata Derby and the season’s second - the first one being in the Durand Cup 2022.

Two of the oldest opponents of Indian (and Asian) football – ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal - appeared to whet their skills and stratagem as the city prepares for the first Kolkata Derby of the Indian Super League (ISL 2022-23) on its soil.

The match, which comes up at the teams’ regular home at Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday after the pandemic, is expected to bring alive the excitement and the drama usually associated with the intense rivalry shared by the traditional rivals.

It will come as the second match of the weekend’s double-header where Mohun Bagan will continue to remain the favourite with its impressive start-list against East Bengal, which is still looking to settle down with a new squad assembled towards the end of the transfer season.

For the record Mohun Bagan has won all four meetings ever since the two sides started their ISL journey in the 2020-21 season. When the two arch-rivals met outside the ISL calendar, in the Durand Cup group league stage in August, the result did not see any alteration as ATKMB continued its winning run with a 1-0 victory to five consecutive games.

It remains to be seen whether there will be any change in fortune in their sixth meeting on Saturday. Both the teams arrive at the match with a win in their previous outings (ATKMB beating Kerala Blasters 5-2 and East Bengal downing NorthEast United FC 3-1). This factor is likely to add to the intensity of the contest as both sides look for bragging rights.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Kolkata Derby kick-off, live telecast and live streaming details
Where will the ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL match be played?
The ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL match will be played at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake) Stadium in Kolkata.
When will the ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL match kick-off?
The ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST
Where will the East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan match be shown on TV?
The ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC ISL match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network in India.
How can I watch the live streaming of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC ISL match?
The ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar OTT Platform.
**Telecast and streaming details for Indian viewers only**

