ISL LIVE: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC

Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog of Odisha vs NorthEast United in the Indian Super League (ISL). Follow all updates as the action unfurls at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

— TEAM NEWS

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Carlos Delgado, Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Marcos Tebar (C), Xisco Hernandez, Martin Guedes, Vinit Rai, Nandhakumar Sekar, Manuel Onwu

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy (GK), Nim Dorjee, Heerings Kai, Reagan Singh, Wayne Vaz, Jose Leudo, Milan Singh, Redeem Tlang, Federico Gallego (C), Andrew Keogh, Martin Chaves

— Following NorthEast United's 3-3 draw with Jamshedpur FC, the Guwahati-based club annoucned that it has parted ways with manager Robert Jarni. Khalid Jamil, announced as the interim head coach, will take charge of the team for the first time today.

Here's what Odisha FC coach Josep Gombau said ahead of the match: “For us, it is a very important two games. We have approached this season game by game. Only the last two matches are remaining. If mathematics says that we can do it, we need to fight for it. It will not depend on just us, but football is football. I said to my players that we have to be concentrated on our job. We need to train very well. It is a must-win game. After that, we will enter the last match with the same approach. We need to know what we need to do with the ball. We have prepared for the game like a final. Every game is crucial from here on.”

“We had a good discussion in our changing room. If you are a footballer, you need to live with this pressure and with this winning mentality. The sport is like this. At this moment, it is all or nothing. We need to deal with this. It is a must-win game. It is important for us that our people come to support us, as they have in every home match.

“When you play a team that changed their coach, there are some things that will change. The new coach will introduce his own style and philosophy. The second thing is that a lot of players want to show the new coach that they are good and that they want to be there. For sure when a new coach comes, it is an extra motivation for the players.”

Match preview

Odisha FC will look for an outright win when it plays host to NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League here at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday.

The home side is currently sixth on the table and five points behind fourth-placed Mumbai City FC. If Odisha fails to beat NorthEast United, it will mathematically be out of contention for a top-four slot.

Josep Gombau's men come into the game on the back of three successive losses, with the most recent being a 3-1 defeat to ATK. The side now has two matches left to turnaround its campaign.

RELATED| Odisha FC not interested in tie up with East Bengal, says club owner

“These are two important games. We have approached this season game by game. If mathematics says it is possible we are going to fight for it. We need to concentrate. We have been training very well. It is a must-win game. If we win tomorrow, we will approach the next game with the same attitude. We have prepared for the match as a final,” said Gombau.

Odisha will need the likes of Xisco Hernandez and Manuel Onwu to fire upfront. Onwu has been among the goals since he moved to Odisha and will look to continue his form against NorthEast as well. However, the side will need to shore up its defence, which has leaked in 10 goals in the last three matches.

NorthEast United, on the other hand, is winless in 11 matches and recently parted ways with head coach Robert Jarni after the 3-3 draw with Jamshedpur FC on Monday.

RELATED| ISL: Robert Jarni sacked as NorthEast United coach

Interim coach Khalid Jamil will face his first test and is keen on continuing Jarni's philosophy. “We have to give our best with everything that we have. We will continue in the way, Mr. Jarni was following. There will be minor changes, that's it,” said Jamil.

The visiting side has a few injury issues with the likes of Nikhil Kadam and Mislav Komorski ruled out while midfielder Lalengmawia is out because of personal reasons.

Though Irish marksman Andy Keogh is yet to find the back of the net, the likes of Federico Gallego and Redeem Tlang impressed against Jamshedpur and Jamil will hope they can maintain their form as the side bids to finish the season on a positive note.

Match details

Odisha vs NorthEast United will kick off at 7:30 PM IST and will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. It can also be streamed live on Hotstar.