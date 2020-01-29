ISL 2019-20 ISL 2019-20 ISL 2019-20: Hyderabad FC purchases defender Sauvik Chakrabarti The 28-year-old Sauvik is set to play for the club until 2023. V. V. Subrahmanyam 29 January, 2020 20:58 IST Sauvik has played all six seasons of the ISL. - TWITTER (@IndSuperLeague) V. V. Subrahmanyam 29 January, 2020 20:58 IST Defender Sauvik Chakrabarti has signed up to play for Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League until 2023.This season, the 28-year-old Sauvik played for Mumbai City FC. In his career, he has also played for two other ISL clubs — Delhi Dynamos and Jamshedpur FC.Also Read | Bala Devi signs up to play for Rangers FCSpeaking about his new contract, Sauvik said, “It feels great to join Hyderabad FC. I feel the club has a defined vision to bring back the lost footballing glory of Hyderabad back to the city and its football lovers. I am happy that I will able to play a part in achieving the club's vision. I look forward to joining my new team-mates and taking to the pitch.”'Versatile player'“It is good for us to have a player like Sauvik here at the club. His signing is the beginning of our plan to rebuild for the long term. He is a good versatile player with a lot of ISL experience, and I look forward to him doing well and helping us achieve our targets.” said Albert Roca, head coach, Hyderabad FC. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos