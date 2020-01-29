ISL 2019-20: Hyderabad FC purchases defender Sauvik Chakrabarti

Defender Sauvik Chakrabarti has signed up to play for Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League until 2023.

This season, the 28-year-old Sauvik played for Mumbai City FC. In his career, he has also played for two other ISL clubs — Delhi Dynamos and Jamshedpur FC.

Speaking about his new contract, Sauvik said, “It feels great to join Hyderabad FC. I feel the club has a defined vision to bring back the lost footballing glory of Hyderabad back to the city and its football lovers. I am happy that I will able to play a part in achieving the club's vision. I look forward to joining my new team-mates and taking to the pitch.”

'Versatile player'

“It is good for us to have a player like Sauvik here at the club. His signing is the beginning of our plan to rebuild for the long term. He is a good versatile player with a lot of ISL experience, and I look forward to him doing well and helping us achieve our targets.” said Albert Roca, head coach, Hyderabad FC.