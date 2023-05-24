Football

Italy’s football association probed over amateur youth tournaments

Italy’s antitrust authority said on Wednesday it had opened an investigation into FIGC, the country’s football association, over possible abuse of its dominant position in the organisation of amateur youth games.

Reuters
ROME 24 May, 2023 14:45 IST
ROME 24 May, 2023 14:45 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE:

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: | Photo Credit: AIFF

Italy’s antitrust authority said on Wednesday it had opened an investigation into FIGC, the country’s football association, over possible abuse of its dominant position in the organisation of amateur youth games.

The Italian football association (FIGC) is facing an investigation by the country’s antitrust authority in a dispute over the running of youth tournaments, the authority said on Wednesday.

The FIGC is accused of restricting the rights of other sporting groups to organise competitions for youth players and the dispute has its origins in a row over a tournament in the southern region of Campania in the 2021-22 season.

Also Read
Seven detained in Netherlands after West Ham families attacked

Officials from the antitrust authority visited FIGC offices on Wednesday as part of their search for documents.

Such inquiries can result in a fine or other remedies such as changes to the way a group operates. The antitrust agency is more normally focused on commercial activities.

The FIGC had no immediate comment on the issue.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Napoli’s Serie A triumph a node to Italy’s football renaissance

Sergio Busquets, a career Barcelona man, bids adieu to La Liga giant

Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2023; Punjab Kings do not inspire playoff confidence- Highlights, analysis

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us