Italy coach De Rossi hospitalised after positive COVID test

Former Italy captain and the national team's technical coach Daniele De Rossi has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19 during last month's World Cup qualifiers, Sky Italy reported on Friday.

The former AS Roma midfielder, who is fourth on Italy's all-time appearance list having played 117 times for the Azzurri, tested positive along with three other staff and several players in the national camp during the international break.

RELATED | UEFA gives four Euro 2020 host cities 10 days for more detail

Sky reported De Rossi, 37, is under observation at the Roman Institute for Infectious Diseases as a precaution.

The players who tested positive are Federico Bernardeschi, Leonardo Bonucci, Alessio Cragno, Vincenzo Grifo, Alessandro Florenzi, Marco Verratti, Matteo Pessina and Salvatore Sirigu.

De Rossi, who ended his 18-year playing career in January 2020 after a short stint with Argentine side Boca Juniors, joined Italy coach Roberto Mancini's staff last month.