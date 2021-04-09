Football Football Italy coach De Rossi hospitalised after positive COVID test Technical coach Daniele De Rossi tested positive along with three other staff and several players in the Italian national camp during the international break. Reuters 09 April, 2021 23:05 IST Sky reported that Daniele De Rossi (in pic) is under observation at the Roman Institute for Infectious Diseases as a precaution (File Photo). - Getty Images Reuters 09 April, 2021 23:05 IST Former Italy captain and the national team's technical coach Daniele De Rossi has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19 during last month's World Cup qualifiers, Sky Italy reported on Friday.The former AS Roma midfielder, who is fourth on Italy's all-time appearance list having played 117 times for the Azzurri, tested positive along with three other staff and several players in the national camp during the international break.RELATED | UEFA gives four Euro 2020 host cities 10 days for more detail Sky reported De Rossi, 37, is under observation at the Roman Institute for Infectious Diseases as a precaution.The players who tested positive are Federico Bernardeschi, Leonardo Bonucci, Alessio Cragno, Vincenzo Grifo, Alessandro Florenzi, Marco Verratti, Matteo Pessina and Salvatore Sirigu.De Rossi, who ended his 18-year playing career in January 2020 after a short stint with Argentine side Boca Juniors, joined Italy coach Roberto Mancini's staff last month. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.