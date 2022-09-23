Italy vs England, UEFA Nations League: When and where to watch, streaming info, predicted 11

PREVIEW

Italy hosts England in Milan for a repeat of the UEFA Euro 2020 finals and Germany welcomes Hungary to Leipzig with all teams except England still in contention to reach the Nations League finals next year.

Italy vs England predicted XIs Italy (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Bonucci, Emerson; Barella, Tonali, Jorginho; Gnonto, Immobile, Grifo England (3-4-3): Ramsdale; James, Tomori, Maguire; James, Rice, Bellingham, Chilwell; Sterling, Kane, Foden

England will be relegated to League B if it loses to Italy. Hungary can qualify if it beats Germany, which is preoccupied with coronavirus infections.

The Hungarians currently lead the group on seven points, one more than Germany, while the Italians have five. England plays Germany in London on Monday, when Hungary will play Italy in Budapest.

With Roberto Mancini and his men missing out on a spot in the World Cup, it will be looking to salvage some pride by qualifying for the Nations League final.

With inputs from AP