Football

Italy vs England, UEFA Nations League: When and where to watch, streaming info, predicted 11

With just two points from the four games, England is dead last in its group and is in real danger of being relegated to League B.

Team Sportstar
23 September, 2022 05:52 IST
England skipper Harry Kane will be trying to inspire his teammate against Italy, against whom it lost the UEFA Euro final a year ago.

England skipper Harry Kane will be trying to inspire his teammate against Italy, against whom it lost the UEFA Euro final a year ago. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

PREVIEW

Italy hosts England in Milan for a repeat of the UEFA Euro 2020 finals and Germany welcomes Hungary to Leipzig with all teams except England still in contention to reach the Nations League finals next year.

Italy vs England predicted XIs
Italy (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Bonucci, Emerson; Barella, Tonali, Jorginho; Gnonto, Immobile, Grifo
England (3-4-3): Ramsdale; James, Tomori, Maguire; James, Rice, Bellingham, Chilwell; Sterling, Kane, Foden

England will be relegated to League B if it loses to Italy. Hungary can qualify if it beats Germany, which is preoccupied with coronavirus infections.

The Hungarians currently lead the group on seven points, one more than Germany, while the Italians have five. England plays Germany in London on Monday, when Hungary will play Italy in Budapest.

With Roberto Mancini and his men missing out on a spot in the World Cup, it will be looking to salvage some pride by qualifying for the Nations League final.

With inputs from AP

Where to watch Italy vs England UEFA Nations League match live in India?
Italy vs England UEFA Nations League match will be telecast live in the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.
Live streaming of the match in India will be available on SonyLIV and JioTV.
What time does Italy vs England UEFA Nations League match happen?
Italy vs England kicks off at 12:15 AM on September 24.

