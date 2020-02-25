IWL winner Gokulam Kerala FC to be honoured during I-League tie

Gokulam Kerala FC will honour and felicitate its women’s team, which won the Indian Women’s League 2019-20, during the I-League match against Punjab FC at EMS Corporation Stadium here on February 29.

The women's team will be present in Kozhikode to watch the game between the two I-League sides with a half-time celebration planned to unveil the IWL trophy to the crowd.

Gokulam Kerala FC defeated KRYPHSA, 3-2, in the IWL final held in Bangalore on February 14, making it the first Kerala team to win a national league title.



READ: Gokulam Kerala wins Indian Women's League 2020

“It is a great honour for us that Gokulam have won the title. This is another feather in our cap and we would like to make it a big event. So we have decided to felicitate the team during our men’s team I-League match,” said Gokulam Gopalan, the chairman of Gokulam Kerala FC.

“We have made a major breakthrough in women’s football. This win will attract more players and we want to make the state a powerhouse in Indian football,” he said.

The club's two foreign players are also expected to fly to Kozhikode for the celebration. Gokulam Kerala FC has also printed women’s players’ pictures on the tickets for the next match.





Gokulam Kerala FC has also printed women’s players’ pictures on the tickets for the next match. - Gokulam Kerala FC

“We feel very happy about the gesture of our club. We are all excited about the function. We feel proud to be the champions of India and now we will be honoured in front of a jam-packed stadium during a men’s match. This is a huge step for women’s football in India,” said women's captain Michel Margaret Castanha.