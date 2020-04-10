Football Football Mata praises 'great player' Sancho amid Man Utd links Jadon Sancho has been linked with a move to the Premier League after starring for Dortmund during the past two seasons. Dejan Kalinic 10 April, 2020 08:01 IST Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho - Bongarts Dejan Kalinic 10 April, 2020 08:01 IST Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata labelled Jadon Sancho a "great player" amid talk the Borussia Dortmund attacker could join the club.Sancho, 20, has been linked with a move to the Premier League after starring for Dortmund during the past two seasons.Appearing on Instagram Live, Mata was asked about the England international, who is said to be a target for United.READ | Arsenal planning multiple transfer window scenarios, says Arteta "What do you want me to say?" he said. "We all know that he's a great player. He's having a fantastic season at Borussia, but you know it's not my responsibility to speak about those things."Of course I like him as a player but I cannot reply to that."Sancho had scored 14 goals and provided 15 assists in 23 Bundesliga games before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos