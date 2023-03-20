Football

Jamal Musiala out of Germany friendlies with thigh injury

Musiala came on as a substitute in Bayern Munich’s 2-1 loss at Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Sunday and played to the end of the game.

20 March, 2023 17:56 IST
Germany and Bayern Munich forward Jamal Musiala has been ruled out of upcoming friendly games against Peru and Belgium

Germany forward Jamal Musiala has been ruled out of upcoming friendly games against Peru and Belgium because of a muscle-fiber tear in his left thigh.

“We all hoped Jamal would be fit because he has extraordinary qualities,” Germany coach Hansi Flick said Monday ahead of the matches against Peru on Saturday and Belgium on March 28.

Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap had already withdrawn from the Germany squad with a shoulder injury. Flick called up AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw in his place.

Thiaw has never played for Germany before and is one of six players, including Mergim Berisha, Kevin Schade, Marius Wolf, Josha Vagnoman and Felix Nmecha, who have been called up for the first time.

It’s unclear how long Musiala will be out. Bayern has yet to comment on the injury. The Bavarian club hosts Bundesliga leader Borussia Dortmund for “der Klassiker” on April 1.

