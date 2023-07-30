MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Colombia’s Rodriguez joins Sao Paulo on free transfer

Rodriguez’s move to Sao Paulo sees him join the 10th professional club in 10 different countries since he started his career at Colombia’s Envigado in 2006.

Published : Jul 30, 2023 08:03 IST , Gdansk - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO - Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez has signed for Sao Paulo after being released by Olympiakos Piraeus in April
FILE PHOTO - Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez has signed for Sao Paulo after being released by Olympiakos Piraeus in April | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO - Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez has signed for Sao Paulo after being released by Olympiakos Piraeus in April | Photo Credit: AP

Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez has signed for Sao Paulo after being released by Olympiakos Piraeus in April, the Brazilian Serie A club announced on Saturday.

The 32-year-old signed a two-year contract, making it his fourth club in as many seasons after joining Everton in 2021 for a season-long spell before being sold to Qatari side Al-Rayyan and then joining Olympiakos on a free transfer last term.

Also Read: Boca Juniors signs Uruguay’s Cavani from Valencia on a free transfer

Rodriguez’s move to Sao Paulo sees him join the 10th professional club in 10 different countries since he started his career at Colombia’s Envigado in 2006.

Rodriguez has played for several leading European clubs, such as Porto, Monaco and Real Madrid and won the Golden Boot at the 2014 World Cup after scoring six times in the tournament.

He won the Champions League twice with Real plus two La Liga titles after lifting the Europa League with Porto.

Rodriguez was contracted to Real from 2014-20 but had a two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich between 2017 and 2019 when he claimed two Bundesliga crowns and the German Cup.

Related Topics

James Rodriguez /

Sao Paulo

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Colombia’s Rodriguez joins Sao Paulo on free transfer
    Reuters
  2. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 4: South vs East; Central faces North East; North v West later; Toss, Playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  3. UFC 291 LIVE results, Poirier vs Gaethje 2: Holland gets first-round win vs Chiesa; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Boca Juniors signs Uruguay’s Cavani from Valencia on a free transfer
    Reuters
  5. Barca and the woodwork defeat Real Madrid in Texas ‘Clasico’
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Colombia’s Rodriguez joins Sao Paulo on free transfer
    Reuters
  2. Boca Juniors signs Uruguay’s Cavani from Valencia on a free transfer
    Reuters
  3. Barca and the woodwork defeat Real Madrid in Texas ‘Clasico’
    AFP
  4. Man Utd in reported deal for Hojlund, ten Hag tight-lipped
    AFP
  5. Minerva Academy treading path of Pirlo, Shearer and Ibrahimovic with Gothia Cup win
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Colombia’s Rodriguez joins Sao Paulo on free transfer
    Reuters
  2. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 4: South vs East; Central faces North East; North v West later; Toss, Playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  3. UFC 291 LIVE results, Poirier vs Gaethje 2: Holland gets first-round win vs Chiesa; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Boca Juniors signs Uruguay’s Cavani from Valencia on a free transfer
    Reuters
  5. Barca and the woodwork defeat Real Madrid in Texas ‘Clasico’
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment