Jamshedpur FC signs Australian striker Harry Sawyer for upcoming Indian Super League season

Jamshedpur FC signed the Australian striker from South Melbourne FC until 2023.

Team Sportstar
10 August, 2022 18:21 IST
Harry Sawyer was the leading goalscorer of the National Premier League Victoria in 2022

Harry Sawyer was the leading goalscorer of the National Premier League Victoria in 2022 | Photo Credit: Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur completed the signing forward Harry Sawyer, the current leading goalscorer of the National Premier League Victoria 2022. Harrison, fondly known as "Harry," is a sharp shooting striker known for his goal-scoring shots in the box. The 1.95 meters tall Aussie striker will don the red jersey until 2023.

The striker arrives from the South Melbourne FC, where he played in 2021 and 2022.

Also Read
CoA files contempt petition against Praful Patel in Supreme Court, seeks bar on football-related activities

He made 23 appearances this season and is the league's leading goal scorer with 17 goals. Previously he played for Gold Coast Knights in 2020. In July 2018, Harry was sent on loan to Hong Kong club Wofoo Tai Po where he scored 4 goals in 10 league games.

Harry said, "This will be my first time in Indian football, and I am excited to join the current ISL League winners. Indian Super League has grown exponentially, with players like Tim Cahill having previously played in the league and for Jamshedpur. I have heard about the rich culture of Jamshedpur and the devoted fans at the Furnace. I am excited to experience the same and looking forward to kick-off my new adventure in India as a part of the Men of Steel."

Harry Sawyer will join the squad in Jamshedpur for the pre-season in mid-August, wearing Jersey number 8.

"Harry's skill in converting goals, shots inside the box, quick feet, targeted headers, and physicality makes him the best choice as a striker. With his skill-set, guidance, and hard work, we hope to see a lot of goals," said Aidy Boothroyd.

