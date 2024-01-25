MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former Galaxy star ‘Chicharito’ returns to Chivas

Chicharito began his professional career with Chivas in his native Guadalajara from 2006-10. He then went to Europe, where he played for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham United and Sevilla.

Published : Jan 25, 2024 23:03 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez.
FILE PHOTO: Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez is returning to Chivas in Mexico’s Liga MX following a four-year stint with the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Hernandez, 35, played in 74 MLS matches (65 starts) for Los Angeles from 2020-23 and scored 38 goals with six assists. He had 17 goals in 2021 and 18 in 2022 before being limited to just one over nine matches in 2023, as his season was cut short in June due to a torn ACL in his right knee.

The striker began his professional career with Chivas in his native Guadalajara from 2006-10. He then went to Europe, where he played for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham United and Sevilla.

His career now comes full circle with his return to Chivas.

“My home, my family, my team, my everything,” Hernandez wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “See you soon!”

Hernandez’s 38 goals rank seventh all-time in Galaxy history, but the team did not renew his contract after last season. He is also the Mexican national team’s all-time leading scorer with 52 goals in 109 appearances, the most recent coming in 2019.

“It’s official. Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez returns to the team of his Amores for the Clausura 2024,” a Chivas press release said. “We are convinced that his love for the Institution, the experience acquired during his successful career and the leadership that characterizes him will be reflected in this new stage with Chivas.”

Related Topics

Javier Hernandez /

Los Angeles Galaxy /

Liga MX

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Klopp wants nothing to do with Liverpool ‘quadruple’ talk
    AFP
  2. Former Galaxy star ‘Chicharito’ returns to Chivas
    Reuters
  3. Pochettino desperate for titles, not new players at Chelsea
    Reuters
  4. No stranger to bouncing back from setbacks, Kamath makes double upset at WTT Star Contender Goa
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Indian sports news wrap, January 25
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Klopp wants nothing to do with Liverpool ‘quadruple’ talk
    AFP
  2. Former Galaxy star ‘Chicharito’ returns to Chivas
    Reuters
  3. Maddison ready to return for Spurs against Man City
    Reuters
  4. Kalinga Super Cup: Odisha FC beats Mumbai City to ensure its second successive final entry
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. Man City’s Haaland to miss Spurs game but close to return
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Klopp wants nothing to do with Liverpool ‘quadruple’ talk
    AFP
  2. Former Galaxy star ‘Chicharito’ returns to Chivas
    Reuters
  3. Pochettino desperate for titles, not new players at Chelsea
    Reuters
  4. No stranger to bouncing back from setbacks, Kamath makes double upset at WTT Star Contender Goa
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Indian sports news wrap, January 25
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment