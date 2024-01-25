Former Galaxy star ‘Chicharito’ returns to Chivas

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez is returning to Chivas in Mexico’s Liga MX following a four-year stint with the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Hernandez, 35, played in 74 MLS matches (65 starts) for Los Angeles from 2020-23 and scored 38 goals with six assists. He had 17 goals in 2021 and 18 in 2022 before being limited to just one over nine matches in 2023, as his season was cut short in June due to a torn ACL in his right knee.

The striker began his professional career with Chivas in his native Guadalajara from 2006-10. He then went to Europe, where he played for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham United and Sevilla.

His career now comes full circle with his return to Chivas.

“My home, my family, my team, my everything,” Hernandez wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “See you soon!”

Hernandez’s 38 goals rank seventh all-time in Galaxy history, but the team did not renew his contract after last season. He is also the Mexican national team’s all-time leading scorer with 52 goals in 109 appearances, the most recent coming in 2019.

“It’s official. Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez returns to the team of his Amores for the Clausura 2024,” a Chivas press release said. “We are convinced that his love for the Institution, the experience acquired during his successful career and the leadership that characterizes him will be reflected in this new stage with Chivas.”