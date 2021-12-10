Mascherano to coach Argentina U-20 side

Former Barcelona and Liverpool player Javier Mascherano is to take over as coach of Argentina's Under-20 team next year, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said on Thursday.

It will be a first coaching job for Mascherano, who won more than 100 caps for the national side playing in defence and midfield. The 37-year-old replaces Fernando Batista from January, the AFA said.

Having made 147 appearances for the Argentine national team across 15 years, Mascherano also reached the 2014 World Cup final with La Albiceleste - though it was to end in heartbreak at the hands of Germany.

After a long career with stints at River Plate, Corinthians, West Ham and Estudiantes, Mascherano retired in November 2020.