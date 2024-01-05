MagazineBuy Print

Barca’s Cancelo set to miss Spanish Super Cup

The Portuguese full-back, 29, joins a long Barca injury list including Gavi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Marcos Alonso.

Published : Jan 05, 2024 22:12 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Cancelo was substituted early in Barca’s 2-1 win at Las Palmas in La Liga on Thursday after suffering the injury.
Cancelo was substituted early in Barca's 2-1 win at Las Palmas in La Liga on Thursday after suffering the injury. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Cancelo was substituted early in Barca’s 2-1 win at Las Palmas in La Liga on Thursday after suffering the injury. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Barcelona defender Joao Cancelo is unlikely to feature in the Spanish Super Cup next week in Saudi Arabia after his club confirmed Friday he has sustained a knee ligament strain.

Cancelo was substituted early in Barca’s 2-1 win at Las Palmas in La Liga on Thursday after suffering the injury in a challenge and Spanish media reports say he will be sidelined for between two and three weeks.

ALSO READ: Broja can be important for Chelsea in Jackson’s absence - Pochettino

The Portuguese full-back, 29, joins a long Barca injury list including Gavi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Marcos Alonso.

Barcelona visits fourth-tier Barbastro in the Copa del Rey on Sunday before flying to Riyadh next week for the Spanish Super Cup.

The Catalans face Osasuna on Thursday before a potential final on Sunday against Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid.

