MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Broja can be important for Chelsea in Jackson’s absence - Pochettino

Chelsea needs Armando Broja to step up and replace Nicolas Jackson who is now with the Senegal squad at the Africa Cup of Nations, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday.

Published : Jan 05, 2024 22:03 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Armando Broja of Chelsea in action.
Armando Broja of Chelsea in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Armando Broja of Chelsea in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Chelsea needs Armando Broja to step up and replace the top scorer Nicolas Jackson who is now with the Senegal squad at the Africa Cup of Nations, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday.

Pochettino has been dealing with a number of injury problems and French striker Christopher Nkunku is still not fully fit to start matches.

“Armando has the possibility to be more involved as he is one of our main strikers,” Pochettino told reporters ahead of their FA Cup third-round match against second-tier Preston North End.

“Armando, it’s a possibility to play for him... Christoph (Nkunku) is not going to start tomorrow as he suffered issues during the week, but he is going to be in the squad. We need to be careful with him.”

Pochettino said Chelsea is very focused on the domestic Cups this season as it is not involved in European competition and languishing 10th in the Premier League.

The London side have won the FA Cup eight times with 16 appearances in the final, the most recent in 2022 when they lost to Liverpool on penalties.

READ | Arteta hopes Liverpool Cup clash is start of another ‘beautiful journey’

Chelsea is also through to the League Cup semifinals where it plays Middlesbrough.

“The Carabao (League) Cup and the FA Cup are two competitions that we need to try to go further... But we need to do our run step-by-step. The first step is tomorrow,” Pochettino said.

“Of course, it’s a really important competition for us because we are not involved in the European competitions. In the Premier League, we are in a position that we need to grow and improve at if we want to play in the competition.

“Through the FA Cup (and) Carabao Cup, we can achieve to play next season in Europe. It’s really important because we had, from the beginning, three competitions and we are still in three competitions. We want to be in the three competitions.”

Pochettino said he would not make too many changes against Preston.

“We need to anticipate problems. We take (this game) like a Premier League game, it’s not because it’s the FA Cup,” he said.

Pochettino said he was not sure if Conor Gallagher would stay at the club with the English midfielder having 18 months left on his contract.

“I cannot guarantee that I am going to be here tomorrow. In football with us, it’s different... It’s between the club and the player, only the player or the club can guarantee,” he said.

Related Topics

Chelsea /

Africa Cup of Nations /

Mauricio Pochettino /

Senegal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Score, U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls: UM 30-20 BB, Zafardanesh’s Mumba leads Bharat’s Bengaluru; Ashu, Yogesh shine as Dabang Delhi beats Patna Pirates 38-37
    Team Sportstar
  2. Broja can be important for Chelsea in Jackson’s absence - Pochettino
    Reuters
  3. IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I Highlights: India thrashes Australia by nine wickets to take serie lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chinese chess player sues to regain title he lost for drinking and using hotel bathtub as a toilet
    AP
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Ousted from the team last year, Tamil Nadu’s Mohammed returns in style
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Broja can be important for Chelsea in Jackson’s absence - Pochettino
    Reuters
  2. Arteta hopes Liverpool Cup clash is start of another ‘beautiful journey’
    Reuters
  3. Italy court clears Maradona of tax evasion years after his death
    Reuters
  4. Newcastle’s Howe says he has support from club despite dire run
    AFP
  5. Canadian full-back Tajon Buchanan joins Inter Milan on a permanent deal from Club Brugge
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Score, U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls: UM 30-20 BB, Zafardanesh’s Mumba leads Bharat’s Bengaluru; Ashu, Yogesh shine as Dabang Delhi beats Patna Pirates 38-37
    Team Sportstar
  2. Broja can be important for Chelsea in Jackson’s absence - Pochettino
    Reuters
  3. IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I Highlights: India thrashes Australia by nine wickets to take serie lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chinese chess player sues to regain title he lost for drinking and using hotel bathtub as a toilet
    AP
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Ousted from the team last year, Tamil Nadu’s Mohammed returns in style
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment